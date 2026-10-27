College Football
College Football
Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
Published Oct. 31, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The TCU Horned Frogs kick off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Week 9 college football on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Kansas vs. TCU at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Kansas: +190
- TCU: -230
Spread
- Kansas +6: -110
- TCU -6: -110
Over/Under
- Over 46.5: -118
- Under 46.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- TCU gives up the fewest amount of points per game in the Big 12 at 13.9 and has only allowed over 20 points in a game twice.
- TCU's quarterback, Jaden Craig, has the second-most passing yards in the Big 12 with 2,066, but is tied for second with six interceptions.
- Kansas has lost five straight against TCU and the last time the Jayhawks beat TCU in Fort Worth was 1996. TCU leads the all-time series 27-9-4 and 9-1 in the last 10.
How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
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