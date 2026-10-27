Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

The TCU Horned Frogs kick off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Week 9 college football on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Kansas vs. TCU at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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Kansas @ TCU Odds

Moneyline

Kansas: +190

TCU: -230

Spread

Kansas +6: -110

TCU -6: -110

Over/Under

Over 46.5: -118

Under 46.5: -102

Kansas @ TCU Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

TCU gives up the fewest amount of points per game in the Big 12 at 13.9 and has only allowed over 20 points in a game twice.

TCU's quarterback, Jaden Craig, has the second-most passing yards in the Big 12 with 2,066, but is tied for second with six interceptions.

Kansas has lost five straight against TCU and the last time the Jayhawks beat TCU in Fort Worth was 1996. TCU leads the all-time series 27-9-4 and 9-1 in the last 10.

The Pick: TCU -6

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU