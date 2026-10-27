College Football
Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
College Football

Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

Published Oct. 31, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The TCU Horned Frogs kick off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Week 9 college football on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Kansas vs. TCU at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

 

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 Kansas Jayhawks TCU Horned Frogs Kansas @ TCU Odds

Moneyline

  • Kansas: +190
  • TCU: -230

Spread

  • Kansas +6: -110
  • TCU -6: -110

Over/Under

  • Over 46.5: -118
  • Under 46.5: -102
 

 Kansas Jayhawks TCU Horned Frogs Kansas @ TCU Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • TCU gives up the fewest amount of points per game in the Big 12 at 13.9 and has only allowed over 20 points in a game twice.
  • TCU's quarterback, Jaden Craig, has the second-most passing yards in the Big 12 with 2,066, but is tied for second with six interceptions.
  • Kansas has lost five straight against TCU and the last time the Jayhawks beat TCU in Fort Worth was 1996. TCU leads the all-time series 27-9-4 and 9-1 in the last 10.

 

TCU Horned Frogs

The Pick: TCU -6

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU 

 
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