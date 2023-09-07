College Football
Kansas State vs. Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks

Published Sep. 7, 2023

The Troy Trojans (1-0) are big 16.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9 when they travel to face No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0). 

The Wildcats won in Week 1 defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, 45-0. While in their most recent game, the Trojans beat Stephen F. Austin, 48-30.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Troy and Kansas State from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Live boxscore on FOX Sports
Kansas State vs Troy Betting Information updated as of September 7, 2023, 2:45 PM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Kansas State -16.5 (-110) -854 +567 51.5 -109 -111

Kansas State vs. Troy Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Troy (+16.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (51.5) 
  • Prediction: Kansas State 32, Troy 17

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

I will admit, I'm a little hesitant here, as Tulane went to Manhattan, Kansas last year and pulled a big upset. 

But the allure of a Troy team with a very good running back in Kimani Vidal, an experienced defense and a head coach in Jon Sumrall who will play up the underdog role, is too much for me to pass up. 

K-State has former conference rival Missouri next up, so maybe there will be just a little peek ahead from the defending Big 12 champs. Not sure the Trojans can go there and win, but I’ll bite on the points. 

PICK: Troy (+16.5) to lose by fewer than 16.5 points (or win outright)

Kansas State vs. Troy Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wildcats 34, Trojans 18.
  • The Wildcats have an 89.5% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Trojans have a 15.0% implied probability.
  • Kansas State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas State vs. Troy: 2023 Stats Comparison

  Kansas State Troy
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 45.0 (27) 48.0 (23)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 0.0 (1) 30.0 (85)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 1 (39) 4 (124)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 0 (97) 1 (50)

Kansas State 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Will Howard QB 297 YDS (69.2%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
5 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 5.0 RUSH YPG
RJ Garcia II WR 5 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD / 119.0 YPG
Treshaun Ward RB 56 YDS / 1 TD / 56.0 YPG / 5.1 YPC
DJ Giddens RB 128 YDS / 0 TD / 128.0 YPG / 8.5 YPC
Austin Moore LB 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Nate Matlack DE 2 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Khalid Duke DE 2 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Kobe Savage S 4 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Troy 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Kimani Vidal RB 248 YDS / 0 TD / 248.0 YPG / 9.9 YPC
2 REC / 54 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 54.0 REC YPG
Gunnar Watson QB 198 YDS (63.6%) / 4 TD / 1 INT
Ethan Conner TE 4 REC / 51 YDS / 2 TD / 51.0 YPG
Jarris Williams RB 48 YDS / 1 TD / 48.0 YPG / 8.0 YPC
Reddy Steward CB 4 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
O'shai Fletcher CB 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL
Dell Pettus S 4 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Keyshawn Swanson S 5 TKL / 0.0 TFL
