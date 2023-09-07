Kansas State vs. Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks
The Troy Trojans (1-0) are big 16.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9 when they travel to face No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0).
The Wildcats won in Week 1 defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, 45-0. While in their most recent game, the Trojans beat Stephen F. Austin, 48-30.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Troy and Kansas State from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick.
Kansas State vs. Troy Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Kansas State
|-16.5 (-110)
|-854
|+567
|51.5
|-109
|-111
Kansas State vs. Troy Prediction
- Pick ATS: Troy (+16.5)
- Pick OU: Under (51.5)
- Prediction: Kansas State 32, Troy 17
Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica
I will admit, I'm a little hesitant here, as Tulane went to Manhattan, Kansas last year and pulled a big upset.
But the allure of a Troy team with a very good running back in Kimani Vidal, an experienced defense and a head coach in Jon Sumrall who will play up the underdog role, is too much for me to pass up.
K-State has former conference rival Missouri next up, so maybe there will be just a little peek ahead from the defending Big 12 champs. Not sure the Trojans can go there and win, but I’ll bite on the points.
PICK: Troy (+16.5) to lose by fewer than 16.5 points (or win outright)
Kansas State vs. Troy Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wildcats 34, Trojans 18.
- The Wildcats have an 89.5% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Trojans have a 15.0% implied probability.
- Kansas State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
Kansas State vs. Troy: 2023 Stats Comparison
|Kansas State
|Troy
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|45.0 (27)
|48.0 (23)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|0.0 (1)
|30.0 (85)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|1 (39)
|4 (124)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|0 (97)
|1 (50)
Kansas State 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Will Howard
|QB
|297 YDS (69.2%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
5 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 5.0 RUSH YPG
|RJ Garcia II
|WR
|5 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD / 119.0 YPG
|Treshaun Ward
|RB
|56 YDS / 1 TD / 56.0 YPG / 5.1 YPC
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|128 YDS / 0 TD / 128.0 YPG / 8.5 YPC
|Austin Moore
|LB
|5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Nate Matlack
|DE
|2 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Khalid Duke
|DE
|2 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Kobe Savage
|S
|4 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Troy 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|248 YDS / 0 TD / 248.0 YPG / 9.9 YPC
2 REC / 54 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 54.0 REC YPG
|Gunnar Watson
|QB
|198 YDS (63.6%) / 4 TD / 1 INT
|Ethan Conner
|TE
|4 REC / 51 YDS / 2 TD / 51.0 YPG
|Jarris Williams
|RB
|48 YDS / 1 TD / 48.0 YPG / 8.0 YPC
|Reddy Steward
|CB
|4 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|O'shai Fletcher
|CB
|5 TKL / 2.0 TFL
|Dell Pettus
|S
|4 TKL / 1.0 TFL
|Keyshawn Swanson
|S
|5 TKL / 0.0 TFL
