Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison named Heisman finalists
Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison named Heisman finalists

Updated Dec. 4, 2023 8:37 p.m. ET

The four Heisman finalists for the 2023 season have been announced.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be heading to New York City as the finalists for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, which takes place on Dec. 9.

[Heisman finalists breakdown: Four worthy candidates, with a fifth missing]

Daniels is currently the favorite to win the award after his strong season in Baton Rouge. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 3,814 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions, but was just as dominant on the ground, too. He ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns as well, leading LSU to a 9-3 record. 

Penix and Nix are considered to be the next two behind Daniels. The Washington quarterback led the nation in passing yards (4,219) and had 33 touchdown passes, leading the Huskies to an undefeated record to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Oregon quarterback also put up big numbers in his final college season, throwing for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions, adding six rushing scores. However, Nix fell to Penix twice this season, including in Friday's Pac-12 title game.

[2023 Heisman Trophy odds: LSU's Jayden Daniels heavily favored; Bo Nix's odds tumble]

Harrison, meanwhile, is considered to have the longest odds of winning the prestigious award among the group of finalists. But he still had a dominant year with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns as many consider him to be the best player in college football, regardless of position. If he were to win the award, Harrison would be just the fifth wide receiver to ever accomplish that feat.

College Football
