James Franklin Reportedly in Talks With Virginia Tech To Be Next Head Coach
James Franklin might be on the verge of a quick return to the sidelines.
The former Penn State head coach is reportedly in early talks with Virginia Tech to take over the Hokies’ program, with both sides hoping to finalize a deal by this weekend, according to multiple reports. The news was confirmed Saturday on "Big Noon Kickoff," signaling real momentum toward a potential agreement.
Virginia Tech has been searching for a new leader after firing Brent Pry on Sept. 14 after the Hokies fell to 0-3 to start the season. Pry’s dismissal opened one of the more intriguing jobs in the ACC, and the program appears ready to pivot quickly toward a high-profile replacement.
Franklin, 53, was fired by Penn State on Oct. 12 following the Nittany Lions’ third straight loss, a 22-21 home defeat to Northwestern. That streak began with a Sept. 27 loss to Oregon, which dropped Franklin’s record against AP top-10 teams at Penn State to 4–21.
Still, Franklin’s body of work outside those top-10 matchups remains impressive. His time at Penn State concluded with a 104-45 record, which included six double-digit win seasons and five AP Top 10 finishes.
For a program in need of a reboot, Franklin’s arrival could be the jolt that gets Virginia Tech back into the national picture.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
RJ Young's 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Entering Week 12
4 Takeaways From the Second CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan
-
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Defends Texas A&M, Questions Why Aggies Aren't No. 1
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Stays on Top; Nebraska Rises, Washington Falls
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Seahawks to Upset Red-Hot Rams
-
Fired Head Coach Brian Kelly Lawsuit Alleges LSU Failing to Honor Contract Terms
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 12 Edition
-
RJ Young's 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Entering Week 12
4 Takeaways From the Second CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan
-
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Defends Texas A&M, Questions Why Aggies Aren't No. 1
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Stays on Top; Nebraska Rises, Washington Falls
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Seahawks to Upset Red-Hot Rams
-
Fired Head Coach Brian Kelly Lawsuit Alleges LSU Failing to Honor Contract Terms
When Do CFP Rankings Come Out? Time, Release Schedule, Dates
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 12 Edition