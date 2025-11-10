College Football
James Franklin Reportedly in Talks With Virginia Tech To Be Next Head Coach
College Football

James Franklin Reportedly in Talks With Virginia Tech To Be Next Head Coach

Updated Nov. 15, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET

James Franklin might be on the verge of a quick return to the sidelines.

The former Penn State head coach is reportedly in early talks with Virginia Tech to take over the Hokies’ program, with both sides hoping to finalize a deal by this weekend, according to multiple reports. The news was confirmed Saturday on "Big Noon Kickoff," signaling real momentum toward a potential agreement.

Virginia Tech has been searching for a new leader after firing Brent Pry on Sept. 14 after the Hokies fell to 0-3 to start the season. Pry’s dismissal opened one of the more intriguing jobs in the ACC, and the program appears ready to pivot quickly toward a high-profile replacement.

Franklin, 53, was fired by Penn State on Oct. 12 following the Nittany Lions’ third straight loss, a 22-21 home defeat to Northwestern. That streak began with a Sept. 27 loss to Oregon, which dropped Franklin’s record against AP top-10 teams at Penn State to 4–21.

Still, Franklin’s body of work outside those top-10 matchups remains impressive. His time at Penn State concluded with a 104-45 record, which included six double-digit win seasons and five AP Top 10 finishes.

For a program in need of a reboot, Franklin’s arrival could be the jolt that gets Virginia Tech back into the national picture.

College Football
Virginia Tech Hokies
Penn State Nittany Lions
