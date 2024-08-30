College Football Jackson Arnold throws 4 TD passes to help No. 16 Oklahoma rout Temple Updated Aug. 30, 2024 11:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jackson Arnold threw four touchdown passes — three to newcomer Deion Burks — and No. 16 Oklahoma routed Temple 51-3 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Oklahoma forced six turnovers and held Temple to 197 yards in its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners joined the league this summer after a long run in the Big 12.

Arnold, a sophomore, completed 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards in his first career victory as a starting quarterback for the Sooners.

Burks, a transfer from Purdue, never caught more than two touchdown passes in a game for the Boilermakers. He had three scores at halftime Friday and finished with six catches for 36 yards.

Freshman Taylor Tatum ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on just four carries, the best run a 35-yard burst that showed off some of his immense potential.

The Sooners led 34-0 at the half. They forced four turnovers and held the Owls to 80 yards before the break.

Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak returned a fumbled punt return 21 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 44-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Forrest Brock passed for 128 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for Temple. The Owls fumbled four times and lost them all.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

