College Football
Jackson Arnold throws 4 TD passes to help No. 16 Oklahoma rout Temple
College Football

Jackson Arnold throws 4 TD passes to help No. 16 Oklahoma rout Temple

Updated Aug. 30, 2024 11:46 p.m. ET

Jackson Arnold threw four touchdown passes — three to newcomer Deion Burks — and No. 16 Oklahoma routed Temple 51-3 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Oklahoma forced six turnovers and held Temple to 197 yards in its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners joined the league this summer after a long run in the Big 12.

Arnold, a sophomore, completed 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards in his first career victory as a starting quarterback for the Sooners.

Burks, a transfer from Purdue, never caught more than two touchdown passes in a game for the Boilermakers. He had three scores at halftime Friday and finished with six catches for 36 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman Taylor Tatum ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on just four carries, the best run a 35-yard burst that showed off some of his immense potential.

The Sooners led 34-0 at the half. They forced four turnovers and held the Owls to 80 yards before the break.

Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak returned a fumbled punt return 21 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 44-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Forrest Brock passed for 128 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for Temple. The Owls fumbled four times and lost them all.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 College football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2024 College football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes