College Football It's at least $1 million to land good QB in portal, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says Updated Nov. 29, 2023 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ever wonder what it costs to land a high-profile quarterback through college football's transfer portal?

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has an answer.

"A good QB in the portal costs $1 million, $1.5, $2 million," Rhule said Wednesday.

Several high-profile quarterbacks have reportedly entered the transfer portal over the last week, including Mississippi State's Will Rogers, Kansas State's Will Howard, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke and Texas A&M's Max Johnson, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska trotted out three different starting quarterbacks this season.

Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims began the year under center for two games, followed by Heinrich Haarberg and later Chubba Purdy. None of the three quarterbacks threw for 1,000 yards, though Haarberg did run for 477 yards and five touchdowns. Tanner Lee is the last Nebraska quarterback to throw for at least 3,000 yards in a single season, doing so in 2017.

Nebraska is coming off a 5-7 campaign (3-6 in Big Ten play), its first with Rhule as head coach. It suffered a crushing Week 13 loss at home to No. 16 Iowa, 13-10, causing the Huskers to fall short of bowl eligibility for a seventh consecutive season and rendering them sixth in the Big Ten West.

Could Alabama make the CFP? Joel Klatt runs through CFP scenarios

If Rhule and the Nebraska boosters want any of the aforementioned signal-callers under center for them in 2024, they know what to do: send them a decorated gift basket that has a blank check inside it.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Nebraska Cornhuskers

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more