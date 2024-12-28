College Football Iowa State's Rocco Becht wins Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP, sends Cinnamon Roll to the toaster Published Dec. 28, 2024 8:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is only two years old in its current iteration, but it has already established itself as the silliest college football bowl game, complete with an edible mascot, a toaster trophy and a Pop-Tarts bath.

This year, it also happened to be one of the most entertaining games, with No. 18 Iowa State edging No. 13 Miami (Fla.), 42-41.

More importantly, though, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht won MVP honors as he completed 22 of 36 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns with a rushing score in the high-scoring affair. That gave him the choice of which flavor of Pop-Tart his team would eat in the postgame celebration.

Becht's options were Wild Berry, Hot Fudge Sundae and Cinnamon Roll. He ultimately decided to send Cinnamon Roll to "mouth heaven," making the delicious treat the latest prospect to enter the transfer portal.

When Pop-Tarts became the main sponsor of the bowl for the first time last season, the winning team as a whole got to pick which Pop-Tart would be toasted and eaten. So, the bowl game having the MVP pick this year's flavor was a new wrinkle, and Becht was rewarded with the first bite.

Becht also made a different selection than the Kansas State Wildcats did after their 28-19 win over North Carolina last season. The Wildcats consumed a frosted strawberry Pop-Tart. The flavor was honored with a tribute video at this year's game before being resurrected.

There were plenty of candidates worthy of winning MVP for Saturday's game. Iowa State running back Carson Hansen had 86 rushing yards and two rushing scores along with a receiving touchdown. Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

On the losing side, Miami quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward threw for 190 and three touchdowns before departing the game at halftime. Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez rushed for 179 yards on 12.8 yards per carry and a touchdown.

The two teams combined for eight consecutive touchdowns in the first half, with the Hurricanes leading 31-28 at halftime.

The second half was a bit quieter, but had a dramatic finish. Becht led the Cyclones on a 15-play, 84-yard drive that ended with him rushing for a touchdown on fourth-and-1 that gave his team a 42-41 lead with 56 seconds left. Iowa State was able to come up with an interception on Miami's Haily Mary attempt on the ensuing drive, securing the win and the cinnamony Pop-Tart at the end.

