Indiana at Northwestern: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET

The No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will test their 23rd-ranked running game against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2), who have the No. 95 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Hoosiers are heavily favored by 13.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the outing.

Last time out, the Hoosiers defeated the Maryland Terrapins, with 42-28 being the final score. In their last game, the Wildcats lost versus the Washington Huskies, 24-5.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: BTN
Indiana vs Northwestern Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Indiana-13.5 (-113)-595+42241.5-109-111

Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Indiana (-13.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (41.5) 
  • Prediction: Indiana 34, Northwestern 11

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

The Northwestern offense is a brutal watch, but my guy Sammy P says to watch out for the wind off Lake Michigan this week. It's supposed to pick up quite a bit. That could seriously hinder the Hoosiers' passing game at this makeshift stadium, which offers no protection from the elements.

PICK: Under 42 points scored by both teams combined

Indiana vs. Northwestern Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hoosiers 28, Wildcats 14.
  • The Hoosiers have an 85.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats have a 19.2% implied probability.
  • Indiana has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Northwestern has won one game against the spread this year.

Indiana vs. Northwestern: 2024 Stats Comparison

 IndianaNorthwestern
Off. Points per Game (Rank)48.8 (2)17.3 (128)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)13 (19)15.8 (16)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)4 (32)6 (64)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (42)6 (60)

Indiana 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kurtis RourkeQB1,372 YDS (73.2%) / 11 TD / 2 INT
46 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 9.2 RUSH YPG
Justice EllisonRB341 YDS / 5 TD / 68.2 YPG / 6.8 YPC
Ty Son LawtonRB277 YDS / 6 TD / 55.4 YPG / 4.8 YPC
Omar Cooper Jr.WR16 REC / 328 YDS / 3 TD / 65.6 YPG
Aiden FisherLB39 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Mikail KamaraDL15 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
Amare FerrellDB13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
James CarpenterDL7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK

Northwestern 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Cam PorterRB233 YDS / 3 TD / 58.3 YPG / 5.3 YPC
A.J. HenningWR25 REC / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 57.3 YPG
Jack LauschQB280 YDS (48.3%) / 2 TD / 2 INT
83 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.8 RUSH YPG
Michael WrightQB356 YDS (58.2%) / 0 TD / 1 INT
82 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG
Xander MuellerLB19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Devin TurnerDB15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Theran JohnsonDB15 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Mac UihleinLB10 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

