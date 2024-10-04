College Football Indiana at Northwestern: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will test their 23rd-ranked running game against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2), who have the No. 95 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Hoosiers are heavily favored by 13.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the outing.

Last time out, the Hoosiers defeated the Maryland Terrapins, with 42-28 being the final score. In their last game, the Wildcats lost versus the Washington Huskies, 24-5.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility in Evanston, Illinois

TV: BTN

Indiana vs Northwestern Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Indiana -13.5 (-113) -595 +422 41.5 -109 -111

Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction

Pick ATS: Indiana (-13.5)

Pick OU: Over (41.5)

Prediction: Indiana 34, Northwestern 11

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

The Northwestern offense is a brutal watch, but my guy Sammy P says to watch out for the wind off Lake Michigan this week. It's supposed to pick up quite a bit. That could seriously hinder the Hoosiers' passing game at this makeshift stadium, which offers no protection from the elements.

PICK: Under 42 points scored by both teams combined

Indiana vs. Northwestern Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hoosiers 28, Wildcats 14.

The Hoosiers have an 85.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats have a 19.2% implied probability.

Indiana has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northwestern has won one game against the spread this year.

Indiana vs. Northwestern: 2024 Stats Comparison

Indiana Northwestern Off. Points per Game (Rank) 48.8 (2) 17.3 (128) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 13 (19) 15.8 (16) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 4 (32) 6 (64) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (42) 6 (60)

Indiana 2024 Key Players

Northwestern 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Cam Porter RB 233 YDS / 3 TD / 58.3 YPG / 5.3 YPC A.J. Henning WR 25 REC / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 57.3 YPG Jack Lausch QB 280 YDS (48.3%) / 2 TD / 2 INT

83 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.8 RUSH YPG Michael Wright QB 356 YDS (58.2%) / 0 TD / 1 INT

82 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG Xander Mueller LB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Devin Turner DB 15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Theran Johnson DB 15 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Mac Uihlein LB 10 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

