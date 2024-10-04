Indiana at Northwestern: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will test their 23rd-ranked running game against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2), who have the No. 95 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Hoosiers are heavily favored by 13.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the outing.
Last time out, the Hoosiers defeated the Maryland Terrapins, with 42-28 being the final score. In their last game, the Wildcats lost versus the Washington Huskies, 24-5.
Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.
Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: BTN
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
More College Football Predictions
- Oregon vs. Michigan State Predictions
- Wisconsin vs. Purdue Predictions
- Penn State vs. UCLA Predictions
- Ohio State vs. Iowa Predictions
- Nebraska vs. Rutgers Predictions
- Washington vs. Michigan Predictions
- USC vs. Minnesota Predictions
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Indiana
|-13.5 (-113)
|-595
|+422
|41.5
|-109
|-111
Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction
- Pick ATS: Indiana (-13.5)
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- Prediction: Indiana 34, Northwestern 11
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Learn more about the Indiana Hoosiers vs. the Northwestern Wildcats game on FOX Sports!
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
The Northwestern offense is a brutal watch, but my guy Sammy P says to watch out for the wind off Lake Michigan this week. It's supposed to pick up quite a bit. That could seriously hinder the Hoosiers' passing game at this makeshift stadium, which offers no protection from the elements.
PICK: Under 42 points scored by both teams combined
Indiana vs. Northwestern Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hoosiers 28, Wildcats 14.
- The Hoosiers have an 85.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats have a 19.2% implied probability.
- Indiana has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Northwestern has won one game against the spread this year.
Indiana vs. Northwestern: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Indiana
|Northwestern
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|48.8 (2)
|17.3 (128)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|13 (19)
|15.8 (16)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|4 (32)
|6 (64)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (42)
|6 (60)
Indiana 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|1,372 YDS (73.2%) / 11 TD / 2 INT
46 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 9.2 RUSH YPG
|Justice Ellison
|RB
|341 YDS / 5 TD / 68.2 YPG / 6.8 YPC
|Ty Son Lawton
|RB
|277 YDS / 6 TD / 55.4 YPG / 4.8 YPC
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|16 REC / 328 YDS / 3 TD / 65.6 YPG
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|39 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Mikail Kamara
|DL
|15 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
|Amare Ferrell
|DB
|13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|James Carpenter
|DL
|7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Northwestern 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Cam Porter
|RB
|233 YDS / 3 TD / 58.3 YPG / 5.3 YPC
|A.J. Henning
|WR
|25 REC / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 57.3 YPG
|Jack Lausch
|QB
|280 YDS (48.3%) / 2 TD / 2 INT
83 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 20.8 RUSH YPG
|Michael Wright
|QB
|356 YDS (58.2%) / 0 TD / 1 INT
82 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 20.5 RUSH YPG
|Xander Mueller
|LB
|19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Devin Turner
|DB
|15 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Theran Johnson
|DB
|15 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Mac Uihlein
|LB
|10 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?
Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
2024 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
College football Week 6 preview: Penn State vs. UCLA — trap game for Nittany Lions?
2024 College Football Week 6 action report: Unlikely CFP contenders emerge
-
College football playoff projections: Who's in position to make the 12-team field?
Arch Manning can lead Texas to title, but staying on bench will benefit him
Raiders' Antonio Pierce hit with show-cause penalty for NCAA violations at Arizona State
-
EA College Football 25 update: Travis Hunter now game's highest-rated player
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 5
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Jalen Milroe new favorite; Travis Hunter surges
-
2024 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
College football Week 6 preview: Penn State vs. UCLA — trap game for Nittany Lions?
2024 College Football Week 6 action report: Unlikely CFP contenders emerge
-
College football playoff projections: Who's in position to make the 12-team field?
Arch Manning can lead Texas to title, but staying on bench will benefit him
Raiders' Antonio Pierce hit with show-cause penalty for NCAA violations at Arizona State
-
EA College Football 25 update: Travis Hunter now game's highest-rated player
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 5
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Jalen Milroe new favorite; Travis Hunter surges