Indiana HC Curt Cignetti on QB Fernando Mendoza: 'His Upside is Unlimited'

The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play) are rolling yet again, and transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza is an essential reason for that.

Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana after spending the first two seasons of his college football career at California, has been arguably the best quarterback in the Big Ten this season.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, who quickly turned the Hoosiers into a Big Ten contender in his first season, spoke highly of Mendoza during an appearance on Week 7's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff." He detailed what drew him to Mendoza in the transfer portal — and how the young quarterback has exceeded expectations ever since.

Heisman candidate Fernando Mendoza & No. 7 Indiana look to take down No. 3 Oregon

"I'm a big tape junkie. I had seen Fernando on tape, and then when he went in the portal, we studied him real close," Cignetti said. "We were looking for a quarterback … I think he took a big jump, quite frankly, from the first game to the third and fourth game. He stepped up against Iowa. That was a hostile environment, and he made a couple wild throws …

"He's come a long way, and as much as he's improved since he's been here, he's far from a finished product. His upside is unlimited."

Through five games, Mendoza has totaled 1,208 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, one interception and a 197.8 passer rating, while completing 73.0% of his passes. The 6-foot-5 quarterback has also rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 4, Indiana dismantled then-No. 9 Illinois, 63-10. The ensuing week, Indiana defeated Iowa on the road, with Mendoza completing a go-ahead, 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt with 1:28 remaining in the game, which put the Hoosiers up for good.

"My goal was always to play college football, and I thought the best chance of myself being developed at an accelerated rate was to go somewhere with a fantastic, offensive-minded head coach," Mendoza said about transferring to Indiana.

Indiana's biggest test comes in Week 7, as it faces off against No. 3 Oregon in Eugene.

"I always try to take it back to the basics and to not get wrapped up with the outside rat poison in order to really focus on the task at hand and to stay present in the moment, which has allowed our team to have the success it's had early in the season," Mendoza said.

At the moment, Oregon is the only ranked opponent on Indiana's remaining schedule.

Indiana made the College Football Playoff in its first season under Cignetti in 2024, finishing a combined 11-2. However, the Hoosiers' two losses came against ranked opponents (Ohio State and Notre Dame). Granted, those two teams reached the National Championship Game. Cignetti took over the Hoosiers after head-coaching stints at James Madison (2019-23), Elon (2017-18) and IUP (2011-16).