How to Watch Miami vs. Ole Miss: Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Miami Hurricanes (12-2) play Ole Miss (13-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Miami is a 3.5 favorite. Interested in watching this game? You can do so on ESPN.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports. Learn more about the Miami Hurricanes and the Ole Miss Rebels.

How to Watch Miami vs. Ole Miss

When: Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

CFP Semifinal Picks: Indiana-Oregon & Miami-Ole Miss + Penn State & Michigan Transfer Portal News

Related Stories:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.