How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Northwestern Wildcats visit the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State is 6-3 after a 41-28 loss to Oregon on Nov. 7, its second straight defeat after a 30-18 loss at USC. Ohio State scores 35.7 points per game and allows 18.3.

Northwestern is 6-3 after a 24-10 loss to Iowa on Nov. 7, its second straight defeat after a 34-26 loss at Oregon. Northwestern scores 31 points per game and allows 19.3.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio State

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Northwestern's Caleb Komolafe has run for 643 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries this season. He has also caught 19 passes for 169 yards.

He had 16 carries for 67 yards in the loss at Oregon on Oct. 31 and seven for 25 yards in the 24-10 loss to Iowa on Nov. 7. He also had 150 yards on 13 carries against Rutgers on Oct. 24. Komolafe averages 5.8 yards per carry, and Ohio State allows 97.1 rushing yards per game.

Ohio State's Luke Fahey has thrown for 823 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season, completing 66 of 101 passes. He has been sacked five times.

He went 36 of 50 for 360 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 41-28 loss to Oregon on Nov. 7, after throwing for 260 yards and a touchdown at USC on Oct. 31. Fahey averages 8.1 yards per attempt, but he has thrown three interceptions, and Northwestern's defense has nine.

Jeremiah Smith has 69 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, averaging 17.4 yards per catch, and his longest catch went 57 yards.

He caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown in the 41-28 loss to Oregon on Nov. 7, after 10 catches for 83 yards at USC on Oct. 31. He also had 206 yards on 11 catches at Iowa on Oct. 3. Smith has 14 receiving touchdowns, and Northwestern has allowed 10 touchdown passes.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Odds

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