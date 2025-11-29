College Football
How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Nov. 29, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET
Jeremiah Smith will lead the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) into their battle versus the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. You should head to FOX in order to watch this game.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- When: Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Limited time offer: 50% off the first two months)
Ohio State vs. Michigan: Head to Head
- Against Ohio State, Michigan has collected three wins over the past three matchups.
- The Wolverines' record ATS is 3-0 the last three times they have played the Buckeyes, with those games outscoring the total on two occasions.
- Michigan has outpaced Ohio State 88 points to 57 in the past three games.
Ohio State's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Texas
|W 14-7
|9/6/2025
|vs. Grambling State
|W 70-0
|9/13/2025
|vs. Ohio
|W 37-9
|9/27/2025
|at Washington
|W 24-6
|10/4/2025
|vs. Minnesota
|W 42-3
|10/11/2025
|at Illinois
|W 34-16
|10/18/2025
|at Wisconsin
|W 34-0
|11/1/2025
|vs. Penn State
|W 38-14
|11/8/2025
|at Purdue
|W 34-10
|11/15/2025
|vs. UCLA
|W 48-10
|11/22/2025
|vs. Rutgers
|W 42-9
|11/29/2025
|at Michigan
|-
Ohio State 2025 Stats & Insights
- Ohio State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total offense (440.3 yards per game) and best in total defense (206.6 yards allowed per game).
- Ohio State has the 27th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (270.1 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking best with just 126.6 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Buckeyes have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (37.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.6 points allowed per game).
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes have been a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up only 80 per game. They rank 57th on offense (170.2 rushing yards per game).
- Ohio State has been clicking on all fronts on third down this season, owning the second-best mark in third-down conversion rate (55.8%) and third-best in third-down defense (28.4% third-down conversion rate allowed).
- The Buckeyes have the 35th-ranked turnover margin in college football at +4, forcing 11 turnovers (101st in the FBS) while turning it over seven times (fourth in the FBS).
Ohio State 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Julian Sayin
|QB
|2,832 YDS (79.4%) / 27 TD / 4 INT
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|69 REC / 902 YDS / 10 TD / 90.2 YPG
|Bo Jackson
|RB
|835 YDS / 5 TD / 83.5 YPG / 6.5 YPC
13 REC / 138 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.7 REC YPG
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|39 REC / 711 YDS / 7 TD / 79 YPG
|Caden Curry
|DL
|45 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|59 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|60 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Kayden McDonald
|DL
|43 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
Michigan's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. New Mexico
|W 34-17
|9/6/2025
|at Oklahoma
|L 24-13
|9/13/2025
|vs. Central Michigan
|W 63-3
|9/20/2025
|at Nebraska
|W 30-27
|10/4/2025
|vs. Wisconsin
|W 24-10
|10/11/2025
|at USC
|L 31-13
|10/18/2025
|vs. Washington
|W 24-7
|10/25/2025
|at Michigan State
|W 31-20
|11/1/2025
|vs. Purdue
|W 21-16
|11/15/2025
|at Northwestern
|W 24-22
|11/22/2025
|at Maryland
|W 45-20
|11/29/2025
|vs. Ohio State
|-
Michigan 2025 Stats & Insights
- Michigan's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 302.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 420.4 total yards per game, which ranks 36th.
- With 196.9 passing yards per game on offense, Michigan ranks 101st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 50th, allowing 208.5 passing yards per game.
- The Wolverines' defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as they rank 15th-best in the FBS with 17.9 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 29.3 points per game, which ranks 54th.
- In terms of rushing, the Wolverines have been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-best in rushing yards per game (223.5) and 10th-best in rushing yards allowed per game (94).
- Michigan's third-down offense has been thriving, posting a 48.6% third-down conversion percentage (15th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 42nd by giving up a 35.8% third-down rate.
- At +4, the Wolverines have the 35th-ranked turnover margin in the FBS, with 17 forced turnovers (35th in the FBS) and 13 turnovers committed (51st in the FBS).
Michigan 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bryce Underwood
|QB
|2,166 YDS (62.2%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
322 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG
|Jordan Marshall
|RB
|871 YDS / 10 TD / 87.1 YPG / 6.1 YPC
8 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.7 REC YPG
|Justice Haynes
|RB
|857 YDS / 10 TD / 122.4 YPG / 7.1 YPC
|Andrew Marsh
|WR
|42 REC / 641 YDS / 3 TD / 71.2 YPG
|Derrick Moore
|DL
|24 TKL / 7 TFL / 9.5 SACK
|Jimmy Rolder
|LB
|44 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|48 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jaishawn Barham
|LB
|22 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
