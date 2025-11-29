How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Jeremiah Smith will lead the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) into their battle versus the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. You should head to FOX in order to watch this game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Head to Head

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Head to Head

Against Ohio State, Michigan has collected three wins over the past three matchups.

The Wolverines' record ATS is 3-0 the last three times they have played the Buckeyes, with those games outscoring the total on two occasions.

Michigan has outpaced Ohio State 88 points to 57 in the past three games.

Ohio State's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Texas W 14-7 9/6/2025 vs. Grambling State W 70-0 9/13/2025 vs. Ohio W 37-9 9/27/2025 at Washington W 24-6 10/4/2025 vs. Minnesota W 42-3 10/11/2025 at Illinois W 34-16 10/18/2025 at Wisconsin W 34-0 11/1/2025 vs. Penn State W 38-14 11/8/2025 at Purdue W 34-10 11/15/2025 vs. UCLA W 48-10 11/22/2025 vs. Rutgers W 42-9 11/29/2025 at Michigan -

Ohio State 2025 Stats & Insights

Ohio State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total offense (440.3 yards per game) and best in total defense (206.6 yards allowed per game).

Ohio State has the 27th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (270.1 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking best with just 126.6 passing yards allowed per game.

The Buckeyes have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (37.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.6 points allowed per game).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes have been a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up only 80 per game. They rank 57th on offense (170.2 rushing yards per game).

Ohio State has been clicking on all fronts on third down this season, owning the second-best mark in third-down conversion rate (55.8%) and third-best in third-down defense (28.4% third-down conversion rate allowed).

The Buckeyes have the 35th-ranked turnover margin in college football at +4, forcing 11 turnovers (101st in the FBS) while turning it over seven times (fourth in the FBS).

Ohio State 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Julian Sayin QB 2,832 YDS (79.4%) / 27 TD / 4 INT Jeremiah Smith WR 69 REC / 902 YDS / 10 TD / 90.2 YPG Bo Jackson RB 835 YDS / 5 TD / 83.5 YPG / 6.5 YPC

13 REC / 138 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.7 REC YPG Carnell Tate WR 39 REC / 711 YDS / 7 TD / 79 YPG Caden Curry DL 45 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK Arvell Reese LB 59 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK Sonny Styles LB 60 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Kayden McDonald DL 43 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

Michigan's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. New Mexico W 34-17 9/6/2025 at Oklahoma L 24-13 9/13/2025 vs. Central Michigan W 63-3 9/20/2025 at Nebraska W 30-27 10/4/2025 vs. Wisconsin W 24-10 10/11/2025 at USC L 31-13 10/18/2025 vs. Washington W 24-7 10/25/2025 at Michigan State W 31-20 11/1/2025 vs. Purdue W 21-16 11/15/2025 at Northwestern W 24-22 11/22/2025 at Maryland W 45-20 11/29/2025 vs. Ohio State -

Michigan 2025 Stats & Insights

Michigan's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 302.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 420.4 total yards per game, which ranks 36th.

With 196.9 passing yards per game on offense, Michigan ranks 101st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 50th, allowing 208.5 passing yards per game.

The Wolverines' defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as they rank 15th-best in the FBS with 17.9 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 29.3 points per game, which ranks 54th.

In terms of rushing, the Wolverines have been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-best in rushing yards per game (223.5) and 10th-best in rushing yards allowed per game (94).

Michigan's third-down offense has been thriving, posting a 48.6% third-down conversion percentage (15th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 42nd by giving up a 35.8% third-down rate.

At +4, the Wolverines have the 35th-ranked turnover margin in the FBS, with 17 forced turnovers (35th in the FBS) and 13 turnovers committed (51st in the FBS).

Michigan 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Bryce Underwood QB 2,166 YDS (62.2%) / 9 TD / 5 INT

322 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG Jordan Marshall RB 871 YDS / 10 TD / 87.1 YPG / 6.1 YPC

8 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.7 REC YPG Justice Haynes RB 857 YDS / 10 TD / 122.4 YPG / 7.1 YPC Andrew Marsh WR 42 REC / 641 YDS / 3 TD / 71.2 YPG Derrick Moore DL 24 TKL / 7 TFL / 9.5 SACK Jimmy Rolder LB 44 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT Ernest Hausmann LB 48 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK Jaishawn Barham LB 22 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK

