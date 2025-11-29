College Football
Michigan v Maryland
How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Nov. 29, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET

Jeremiah Smith will lead the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) into their battle versus the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. You should head to FOX in order to watch this game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Head to Head

  • Against Ohio State, Michigan has collected three wins over the past three matchups.
  • The Wolverines' record ATS is 3-0 the last three times they have played the Buckeyes, with those games outscoring the total on two occasions.
  • Michigan has outpaced Ohio State 88 points to 57 in the past three games.

Ohio State's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. TexasW 14-7
9/6/2025vs. Grambling StateW 70-0
9/13/2025vs. OhioW 37-9
9/27/2025at WashingtonW 24-6
10/4/2025vs. MinnesotaW 42-3
10/11/2025at IllinoisW 34-16
10/18/2025at WisconsinW 34-0
11/1/2025vs. Penn StateW 38-14
11/8/2025at PurdueW 34-10
11/15/2025vs. UCLAW 48-10
11/22/2025vs. RutgersW 42-9
11/29/2025at Michigan-

Ohio State 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Ohio State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total offense (440.3 yards per game) and best in total defense (206.6 yards allowed per game).
  • Ohio State has the 27th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (270.1 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking best with just 126.6 passing yards allowed per game.
  • The Buckeyes have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (37.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.6 points allowed per game).
  • On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes have been a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up only 80 per game. They rank 57th on offense (170.2 rushing yards per game).
  • Ohio State has been clicking on all fronts on third down this season, owning the second-best mark in third-down conversion rate (55.8%) and third-best in third-down defense (28.4% third-down conversion rate allowed).
  • The Buckeyes have the 35th-ranked turnover margin in college football at +4, forcing 11 turnovers (101st in the FBS) while turning it over seven times (fourth in the FBS).

Ohio State 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Julian SayinQB2,832 YDS (79.4%) / 27 TD / 4 INT
Jeremiah SmithWR69 REC / 902 YDS / 10 TD / 90.2 YPG
Bo JacksonRB835 YDS / 5 TD / 83.5 YPG / 6.5 YPC
13 REC / 138 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.7 REC YPG
Carnell TateWR39 REC / 711 YDS / 7 TD / 79 YPG
Caden CurryDL45 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK
Arvell ReeseLB59 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Sonny StylesLB60 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Kayden McDonaldDL43 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

Michigan's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. New MexicoW 34-17
9/6/2025at OklahomaL 24-13
9/13/2025vs. Central MichiganW 63-3
9/20/2025at NebraskaW 30-27
10/4/2025vs. WisconsinW 24-10
10/11/2025at USCL 31-13
10/18/2025vs. WashingtonW 24-7
10/25/2025at Michigan StateW 31-20
11/1/2025vs. PurdueW 21-16
11/15/2025at NorthwesternW 24-22
11/22/2025at MarylandW 45-20
11/29/2025vs. Ohio State-

Michigan 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Michigan's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 302.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 420.4 total yards per game, which ranks 36th.
  • With 196.9 passing yards per game on offense, Michigan ranks 101st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 50th, allowing 208.5 passing yards per game.
  • The Wolverines' defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as they rank 15th-best in the FBS with 17.9 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 29.3 points per game, which ranks 54th.
  • In terms of rushing, the Wolverines have been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-best in rushing yards per game (223.5) and 10th-best in rushing yards allowed per game (94).
  • Michigan's third-down offense has been thriving, posting a 48.6% third-down conversion percentage (15th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 42nd by giving up a 35.8% third-down rate.
  • At +4, the Wolverines have the 35th-ranked turnover margin in the FBS, with 17 forced turnovers (35th in the FBS) and 13 turnovers committed (51st in the FBS).

Michigan 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Bryce UnderwoodQB2,166 YDS (62.2%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
322 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG
Jordan MarshallRB871 YDS / 10 TD / 87.1 YPG / 6.1 YPC
8 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.7 REC YPG
Justice HaynesRB857 YDS / 10 TD / 122.4 YPG / 7.1 YPC
Andrew MarshWR42 REC / 641 YDS / 3 TD / 71.2 YPG
Derrick MooreDL24 TKL / 7 TFL / 9.5 SACK
Jimmy RolderLB44 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
Ernest HausmannLB48 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK
Jaishawn BarhamLB22 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK

Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
