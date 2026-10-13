How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Kansas Jayhawks visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Kansas State is 3-2 and Kansas is 2-3.

Kansas State started 3-0 but has lost two straight to open Big 12 play, the latest a 35-16 defeat to No. 22 Houston in Week 6. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 16-of-30 for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wildcats finished with just 299 total yards.

Kansas is coming off a 41-24 loss to No. 12 Utah in Week 6, but quarterback Isaiah Marshall had the best game of his young career. He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, and receiver Cam Pickett had eight catches for 134 yards.

The Wildcats are 6-point favorites over the Jayhawks, with a total of 56.5 and a moneyline of -207 for the Wildcats and +167 for the Jayhawks.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Kansas' season high in passing yards, 333 at Utah on Oct. 10, came from Isaiah Marshall at 9.0 per attempt. He has completed 76 of 141 for 1,143 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and he has thrown at least 1 interception in three of five games.

Kansas State has 12 sacks in five games, so Marshall has to get the ball out before the rush gets home. Kansas is 2-3 and gave up 41 points at Utah the day he threw for 333, so even his biggest passing day did not carry the team.

Kansas' deep passing game runs through Nik McMillan's 19.2 yards per catch, 345 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18 catches. He had 130 yards on 6 catches against LIU on Sept. 4 and 89 yards and a touchdown at Utah on Oct. 10.

Kansas State has not intercepted a pass in five games, so McMillan's downfield targets come with little turnover risk. Kansas scored 55 against Middle Tennessee and 24 at Utah in its last two games, which makes his long gains matter to an offense that dropped by 31 points.

Avery Johnson has 330 rushing yards on top of 1,092 passing yards, 9 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions. He threw 50 times for 292 yards at Cincinnati on Sept. 26 and completed 16 of 30 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns against Houston on Oct. 10.

Kansas has 9 sacks in five games, so Johnson's legs give him a way out when the pocket breaks. Kansas State has lost back to back games, 31-26 at Cincinnati and 35-16 to Houston, and Johnson's mix of passing and running has to stop that run.

Nine catches for 114 yards against Tulane on Sept. 19 are more than half of Jaron Tibbs' 201 yards this season, which he has put up on 20 catches with 2 touchdowns. He had 4 catches for 33 yards and a score against Houston on Oct. 10.

Kansas has 1 interception in five games, so Tibbs' intermediate routes face a secondary that rarely takes the ball away. Kansas State is 3-2 and averages 35.6 points per game, and Tibbs' routes are part of how the passing game sustains that.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Odds

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