The Iowa State Cyclones visit the UCF Knights on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET from Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Iowa State and UCF are both 5-5, so the winner becomes bowl eligible. Each team has one regular-season game left after this one, with UCF at Colorado and Iowa State at home against Kansas State.

Iowa State piled up 551 yards in a 41-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 11, including 285 on the ground.

UCF has lost two of its last three, most recently 26-13 to Arizona State. The Knights' last win was a 33-32 game at Kansas on Nov. 7.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. UCF

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, FL

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

With 1,901 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes this season, both team highs, Jaylen Raynor is the main reason Iowa State can stretch a defense. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 11.

Raynor faces a UCF defense that allows 244.7 passing yards per game. He has also run for 230 yards and five touchdowns this season, so the Knights have to account for him on the ground too. That leaves UCF with two threats to cover every time Iowa State drops back.

Iowa State's run game starts with Aiden Flora, who leads the team with 1,335 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He ran for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries against Cincinnati in Week 11, his third 200-yard rushing game of the season.

Flora goes against a UCF defense that allows 135.3 rushing yards per game. He also leads Iowa State with 1,619 all-purpose yards, 146 of them on punt returns. The Cyclones' offense works best when it can lean on Flora and keep UCF's offense on the sideline.

UCF's top receiving threat is Josh Derry, whose 708 receiving yards and four touchdown catches lead the team. He has 15 catches for 280 yards over the last two games, including seven for 137 yards against Arizona State in Week 11.

Derry draws an Iowa State defense that allows 220.7 passing yards per game, and he has led UCF in receiving yards in each of the last three games. UCF's passing game runs through Derry, and that puts him at the center of the Knights' plan to keep pace.

Five rushing touchdowns make Landen Chambers UCF's top scoring threat on the ground, and he ran seven times for 54 yards and a score against Arizona State in Week 11. He has 279 rushing yards on 62 carries this season.

Chambers faces an Iowa State defense that allows 174.1 rushing yards per game. He has led UCF in rushing yards in each of the last two games and also has a receiving touchdown this season. UCF needs that run game to keep its own offense balanced against the Cyclones.

Iowa State vs. UCF Odds