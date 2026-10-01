College Football
How to watch Indiana vs. Rutgers
College Football

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 3, 2026 8:27 a.m. ET

No. 6 Indiana visits Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 3, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Hoosiers are 4-0 this season, while the Scarlet Knights are 1-3.

Indiana is coming off a 29-23 win over Northwestern and is averaging 43.5 points per game. Rutgers beat Howard 58-7 in its last game and is averaging 33.8 points per game.

Indiana is a 24.5-point favorite over Rutgers, with a total of 56.5 and a moneyline of -2857 for the Hoosiers and +1227 for the Scarlet Knights.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Players To Watch

Rutgers has leaned hard on its ground game to stay afloat, and Raymond has answered with 78 carries for 438 yards and four touchdowns through four games, a 5.6 yards-per-carry average that ranks among the Big Ten's best workloads. He has added seven catches for 65 yards and another score, giving the Scarlet Knights a rare weapon who can carry the ball 20-plus times and still line up as a safety valve on third down.

Indiana's front held Northwestern to 32 rushing yards last week after allowing just 77.2 yards per game on the ground through its first three games. That is the version of the Hoosiers defense Raymond will see Saturday.

Dylan Lonergan has thrown for 708 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions since reclaiming the starting job after a Week 1 injury benching, and his tape shows why Rutgers keeps trusting him with a chance to make plays. Against USC two weeks ago he went 18 of 36 for 252 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions in a 42-35 loss, the kind of boom-or-bust night that has defined his season.

Rutgers has allowed at least one sack in every game this season and ranked last in the Big Ten in sacks allowed entering its bye week. Indiana's defensive line recorded four sacks against Northwestern last Friday.

Zero interceptions through four starts is the number carrying Indiana's offense right now, a clean debut for the graduate transfer stepping in for a departed Heisman finalist. Hoover has thrown for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns, opening with a 231-yard, four-touchdown debut against North Texas and following with efficient outings against Howard and Western Kentucky before a tighter 201-yard, one-touchdown showing in a 29-23 win over Northwestern.

That Northwestern game was played at home in Bloomington, which makes Saturday at SHI Stadium Hoover's first true Big Ten road start as Indiana's quarterback.

Rutgers' secondary has already been tested through the air, giving up 277 yards and two touchdowns to USC's Jayden Maiava two weeks ago. Indiana's answer to that kind of vulnerability is Marsh, the Michigan State transfer who has emerged as Hoover's top target with 16 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including a five-catch, one-touchdown outing against Northwestern last week.

Marsh's touchdown against Northwestern came on a contested catch over the middle, the same intermediate-route work that gashed Rutgers' defense against USC.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Odds

Learn more about the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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