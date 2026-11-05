How to Watch Hawai'i vs. UTEP: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit the UTEP Miners on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Hawaii is 2-6 and 1-4 in Mountain West play, while UTEP is 1-7 and 0-4.

Hawaii is coming off an open date after a 56-21 win at Northern Illinois, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Rainbow Warriors score 20.8 points per game.

UTEP has lost its last four games, most recently a 31-7 loss to North Dakota State. EJ Colson Jr. and Raymond Moore III have both played quarterback for the Miners, who score 14.1 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. UTEP

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Hawaii leads the Mountain West with 275.8 passing yards per game, and Micah Alejado has thrown for 2,186 yards. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns at Northern Illinois, and he threw for 340 yards against San Jose State on Oct. 4.

UTEP has only eight sacks this season, while Alejado has been sacked 20 times. Turnovers have been the issue, with six interceptions and at least one pick in four straight games. Watch whether he can get through four quarters without one.

Hawaii's run game found life at Northern Illinois, where DeVon Rice scored three touchdowns on 12 carries. He has six rushing touchdowns this season.

UTEP allows 187 rushing yards per game, so Hawaii has reason to lean on him again. Rice had only 17 carries combined in the three games before Northern Illinois, so his 12 carries there doubled his workload from any of those games. He has 385 rushing yards at 4.7 per carry. Count his carries in the first half.

UTEP's best big-play threat is quarterback Raymond Moore III, who has 481 rushing yards at 6.9 per carry. He has a run of 50 yards or more in four different games, including an 86-yarder at New Mexico.

Hawaii allows 171.9 rushing yards per game, which plays to his legs. Moore ran three times for 67 yards and a touchdown against North Dakota State while sharing snaps with EJ Colson Jr. He has two touchdown passes and two interceptions on 78 attempts. His snap count will show how UTEP plans to attack.

Running back Kam Thomas has been UTEP's most dangerous receiver, averaging 14.9 yards per catch with 283 receiving yards. He caught four passes for 96 yards against San Jose State, including a 64-yarder.

Hawaii allows 198.2 passing yards per game, and UTEP averages only 144.3, so the Miners need chunk plays wherever they can find them. Thomas drew 10 targets against Nevada on Oct. 10 and has caught at least three passes in each of the last four games. Keep an eye on how often UTEP throws to him out of the backfield.

Hawaii vs. UTEP Odds

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