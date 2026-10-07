College Football
How to watch Hawaii vs. Arizona State
College Football

How to Watch Hawai'i vs. Arizona State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:47 a.m. ET

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Arizona State is 2-2 after a 55-19 loss to Baylor on Saturday. Hawai’i is 1-4 after a 20-16 loss to San Jose State on Oct. 4.

The Rainbow Warriors have lost four straight since a 29-19 win over New Mexico State, and three of those losses came by 10 points or fewer. The Sun Devils beat Kansas 24-17 on Sept. 19 and opened the season with a 70-7 win over Morgan State.

The Sun Devils are 20.5-point favorites over the Rainbow Warriors, with a total of 50.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Hawai'i vs. Arizona State

Players To Watch

Alejado threw for 340 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-35 passing against San Jose State, his second 300-yard game of the season, with two interceptions in a 20-16 loss. He also ran 12 times for 36 yards. For the year he has 1,360 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Arizona State has allowed 127 points through four games, 31.8 per game, including 48 to Texas A&M and 55 to Baylor. The Sun Devils have 7.0 sacks, tied for 96th nationally. Hawai’i runs for 86.0 yards per game, 136th nationally.

Alves caught three passes for 121 yards and a 58-yard touchdown against San Jose State, his first score of the season. He had totaled four catches for 46 yards in Hawai’i’s first four games and now has seven receptions for 167 yards on the year. His 23.9 yards per catch is the deepest average on the team.

Arizona State is 2-2 with a turnover margin of minus-4, tied for 114th nationally. Hawai’i averages 275.0 passing yards per game, 29th. Lyrik Rawls leads the Sun Devils with one interception.

Boley completed 25 of 43 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Arizona State’s 55-19 loss to Baylor. He leads the Sun Devils with 1,040 passing yards and 10 touchdowns through four games, including a 387-yard, six-touchdown opener against Morgan State. He also has 45 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Hawai’i has allowed 124 points through five games, 24.8 per game, and is 1-4. The Rainbow Warriors have 9.0 sacks, tied for 78th nationally, with Julian Smith leading at 2.0. Arizona State converts 29.6 percent of its third downs, 128th nationally.

Harris caught seven passes for 125 yards against Baylor, his third game this season over 100 receiving yards. He leads Arizona State with 499 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 catches, and posted 189 yards and two scores at Texas A&M. He has caught at least four passes in every game. He also had 137 yards and two touchdowns against Morgan State.

Hawai'i gave up 37 points in its season opener at Stanford and 27 at Wyoming. Kona Moore leads the Rainbow Warriors with 36 tackles. Arizona State throws for 272.8 yards per game, and Harris averages 19.2 yards per catch.

Hawai'i vs. Arizona State Odds

Learn more about the Hawaii Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs. Arizona State Sun Devils game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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