How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Cincinnati Bearcats visit the No. 17 Houston Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston. Houston is 6-2 and 3-2 in Big 12 play, while Cincinnati is 5-3 and 2-3.

Cincinnati is 0-2 on the road and is coming off a 49-25 loss to Utah at home. The Bearcats beat Texas Tech 37-24 one week earlier and rank second in the Big 12 with 229.4 rushing yards per game.

Houston is 4-0 at home and had an open date after a 21-13 loss at Utah. The Cougars average 36 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

At West Virginia on Oct. 17, JC French IV threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-42 loss. He has 13 touchdown passes, three interceptions and seven rushing scores this season.

Houston allows 257.4 passing yards per game, which gives him room to work. Utah held him without a touchdown pass on 30 attempts on Oct. 31, and he has been sacked 16 times. He threw four touchdown passes in the 37-24 win over Texas Tech one week earlier. His third-down completions will show whether Cincinnati can keep drives alive.

Cole Tabb averages 9.5 yards per carry, and he has topped 100 rushing yards in three straight games. He has 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on only 79 carries.

Houston allows just 100.5 rushing yards per game, so the Cougars are built to slow what he does best. Tabb ran 14 times for 131 yards against Utah and 16 times for 173 against Texas Tech, and Gi'Bran Payne adds 485 yards in the same backfield. Count how many carries Tabb gets in the first half.

Houston's top receiver has 259 yards over his last two games and caught five passes for 133 yards at Utah. He had seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma State one week earlier.

Cincinnati allows 282.1 passing yards per game, which sets up well for him. Thomas leads the Cougars with 41 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns and averages 15.1 yards per catch. Watch for Houston to test the Bearcats deep with him early.

With 516 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Makhi Hughes leads a Houston ground game that averages 203.5 yards per game. He has had 14 or more carries in each of the last three games.

Cincinnati allows 160.4 rushing yards per game, and Re'Shaun Sanford II adds 447 yards at 5.1 per carry, so Houston can lean on two backs. Hughes averages 4.4 yards per carry, and Utah held him to 52 yards on 19 carries on Oct. 24. His success on early downs is the thing to track.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds

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