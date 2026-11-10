How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Boston College Eagles visit the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame has won two straight since its only loss, at BYU on Oct. 17, and is coming off a home win over Miami (FL) on Nov. 7. Boston College has dropped two in a row, including a lopsided loss at Duke. A loss in South Bend would leave the Eagles needing to beat Syracuse and Miami (FL) to reach bowl eligibility.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Mason McKenzie runs Boston College's offense with his legs as much as his arm, leading the Eagles with 676 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

That running ability matters against Notre Dame, which allows only 87.1 rushing yards per game. McKenzie ran for 170 yards and two scores in the 49-27 win at Georgia Tech on Oct. 24. He has been sacked 22 times, though the Irish have just 17 sacks, so he may find more time than usual if Boston College stays out of long-yardage downs.

After running for 105 yards and a touchdown against Florida State on Nov. 7, Bo MacCormack III has two 100-yard games this season.

He is second on Boston College with 373 rushing yards and five rushing scores, and he has been the Eagles' best short-yardage option. This is a much tougher test against a Notre Dame front that includes Boubacar Traore, who has four sacks. MacCormack's ability to stay ahead of the chains will decide how much McKenzie has to carry on third down.

CJ Carr has thrown one interception all season, and he has been sacked only twice.

He completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three scores in the 31-24 win over Miami (FL) on Nov. 7. Boston College has just 16 sacks, so the Eagles' best hope is in coverage, where they have 12 interceptions, four by Charlie Comella. Boston College allows only 187.3 passing yards per game, so Carr's efficiency will face a real test against the Eagles.

Nine rushing touchdowns, the most on Notre Dame, belong to Nolan James Jr., who has not fumbled this season.

He ran for 107 yards and two scores against Navy on Oct. 31, one of his two 100-yard games this season. Boston College allows 156.6 rushing yards per game, so James should have room in the red zone. He also has three touchdown catches out of the backfield, which gives the Eagles one more thing to cover near the goal line.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Odds

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