How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Baylor Bears visit the No. 10 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

BYU comes home after a loss at Utah on Nov. 7, its second defeat in three games. Baylor has won two straight since back-to-back October losses to TCU and Kansas, and a win in Provo would give the Bears a road victory over a ranked team.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

DJ Lagway threw two touchdown passes and ran for 119 yards in Baylor's 42-31 win over Iowa State on Nov. 7.

He threw four touchdown passes in the 41-9 win at UCF on Oct. 30 and has 15 touchdown passes this season. BYU allows 199.6 passing yards per game and has only six interceptions, so Lagway can stay aggressive. The Cougars' 20 sacks are the concern for a quarterback who has been brought down 14 times this season. Pressure is how BYU can slow him down.

Five 100-yard games make Gavin Freeman the steadiest source of production in Baylor's passing game.

He leads the Bears with 69 catches and 852 receiving yards, and he had five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the 41-9 win at UCF on Oct. 30. BYU stops the run well at 102.7 rushing yards allowed per game, which could push even more of Baylor's offense through Freeman. His 77-yard catch this season shows the Cougars cannot let him get behind them.

Bear Bachmeier leads BYU in rushing, and his seven rushing touchdowns are the most on the team.

He has been sacked only five times, but Baylor brings 37 sacks into Provo, led by Garrick Ponder. Ball security is the bigger worry after he threw four interceptions in the 28-20 loss at Utah on Nov. 7. Devon Jordan has nearly half of Baylor's nine interceptions, so Bachmeier has to know where he is on every throw. Baylor's front will test that from the first snap.

A 75-yard catch this season makes Legend Glasker the deep threat Baylor's secondary has to track all afternoon.

He leads BYU with 703 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, and he had seven catches for 118 yards and a score at Utah on Nov. 7. Baylor allows 235.9 passing yards per game, which gives the Cougars a reason to test the Bears downfield. Glasker has two 100-yard games this season and gives Bachmeier a target who can turn one throw into points.

Baylor vs. BYU Odds

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