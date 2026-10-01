College Football
How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
College Football

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 3, 2026 8:30 a.m. ET

No. 7 Alabama visits No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. Both teams enter unbeaten at 4-0.

Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite over Mississippi State, with a total of 60.5 and a moneyline of -231 for the Crimson Tide and +184 for the Bulldogs.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Players To Watch

Keelon Russell delivered the best game of his season at the best possible time. He went 21 of 27 for 365 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 49-18 win over South Carolina last week, adding 35 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He has 1,129 passing yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions through four games.

Mississippi State's pass defense ranks 114th nationally, allowing 249 yards a game through its first four contests. That's the softest pass defense Russell has faced this season.

Alabama's defense has been a turnover machine through four games, and Zabien Brown has been at the center of it. He leads the Crimson Tide with four pass breakups this season, part of a defense that has forced nine turnovers, six interceptions and three fumbles, tied for seventh nationally. For his career he has 38 tackles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Mississippi State's passing attack ranks 13th nationally at 315.5 yards a game, and quarterback Kamario Taylor is tied for the national lead with 14 touchdown passes. Brown gets one of the most productive passing offenses he's faced this season.

Kamario Taylor is tied for the national lead in touchdown passes, and he proved why in the biggest moment of his season last week. He threw a go-ahead 24-yard touchdown pass with 3:57 left to beat then-No. 19 Missouri 31-24, finishing 27 of 38 for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He leads all SEC quarterbacks in total offense with 1,377 yards and is responsible for a national-best 24 points a game.

Alabama's pass defense ranks 88th nationally, allowing 221.5 yards a game, tighter than the defense Taylor just beat. It's a step up in competition for Mississippi State's passing attack.

Mississippi State will need its running game to hold up against the stingiest run defense it has seen this season, and that starts with Fluff Bothwell. He turned in a career day against Missouri last week, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown while adding six catches for 55 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season, 177 yards of total offense. This season he has 402 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries.

Alabama's run defense ranks 24th nationally, allowing just 93.8 yards a game, and has held each of its first three opponents under 100 yards rushing as a team. That's the toughest run defense Bothwell will have faced this season.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds

Learn more about the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs game on FOX Sports.

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