College Football
How Much is Mario Cristobal's Buyout? Miami's Latest Loss Raises Big Questions
College Football

How Much is Mario Cristobal's Buyout? Miami's Latest Loss Raises Big Questions

Updated Nov. 1, 2025 7:02 p.m. ET

"Be a grown man and take care of business."

Those were Miami head coach Mario Cristobal’s words after his team’s 26-20 upset loss to unranked SMU — words that now echo over a Hurricanes program teetering on the brink.

After starting the year 5-0 and rising as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, Cristobal's Hurricanes have dropped two of their last three games, including Saturday's overtime loss to a 5-3 SMU squad. The shocking defeat marked the Mustangs' first win over a top-10 team in 51 years and came just two weeks after then-No. 2 Miami fell 24-21 to unranked Louisville.

With another ACC loss, Cristobal’s job is under scrutiny — and a potential $61 million buyout looms. According to USA TODAY Sports' annual database of college coaches' salaries, he is the third-highest paid coach in the ACC, behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney and North Carolina’s Bill Belichick.

Saturday's loss is the latest in a string of puzzling setbacks since Cristobal signed his 10-year, $80 million deal in December 2021, including his infamous choice in 2023 to run the ball rather than kneel with 33 seconds to play, leading to a fumble that resulted in an unlikely comeback win for Georgia Tech. 

The Hurricanes are now on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff, and they’re poised to drop out of the top 10 in this week’s AP poll. Their only win over a ranked opponent this season came in the opener against Notre Dame (27-24) in August.

"You don't know how things shake out," Cristobal said following Saturday's game. "This is certainly a wild college football season and the focus has to be on us taking care of business."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-Central Michigan Staffers Receive Punishments for UM Sign-Stealing Scandal

Ex-Central Michigan Staffers Receive Punishments for UM Sign-Stealing Scandal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes