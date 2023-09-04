College Football How many wins will Colorado notch this season? Updated Sep. 4, 2023 6:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Anything can happen in the Pac-12," Richard Sherman quipped on Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

Of course, he was referring to last Saturday's upset in which Deion Sanders' unranked Colorado Buffaloes stampeded past the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, 45-42, giving them their first win of the season.

Taking down last year's national championship runner-up grabbed a lot of attention for Colorado, including a conversation by the "Undisputed" team of Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Sherman.

The panel discussed how many wins Colorado could have this season, and how the Buffs stack up against a Caleb Williams-led USC squad.

While the panel agreed that the Buffs would live up to the hype created by Coach Prime, Bayless had a few opinions on why the team might struggle to reach double-digit wins.

Here's what they had to say:

Skip Bayless' prediction: Eight wins

Opinion: "War of Attrition. If they don't have a lot of depth in the offensive and defensive line, which I don't believe they do [be]cause … Deion was concerned about it to start with. They just allowed 262 rush yards. It's a lot … And, they don't rush the passer. They don't have any horses in the D-line yet. Watch what is about to happen next year and the year after. [Be]cause they're going to the Rocky Mountains. They're going to go to heaven up there in Boulder."

Richard Sherman's prediction: 10 wins

Opinion: "Colorado's strengths are their skill positions. SC's strengths are their skills positions. But … arguably Colorado's skill positions may be better than SC's … The quarterback is a debatable position. They got a freshman receiver who's been pretty dynamic in the special teams … But I think that the experience favors Colorado just from Shedeur [Sanders] playing as long as he has with these guys. Well, at least with Travis Hunter."

Keyshawn Johnson's prediction: Nine wins

Opinion: "To me, [comparing] quarterbacks [with USC], that's an even-steven. As of Week 1. From what I saw this year in two games with Caleb, and one with Shedeur, that's an even-steven."

Michael Irvin's prediction: Nine wins

Opinion: "This is not coach, this is literally, figuratively, literally father-son kind of stuff they're doing. With all of those players. His team has been with him forever. It's father-son kind of stuff. And, they're going to show up for Deion in those big games, because they know what's on the line, too."



