Houston vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 6

The Kansas State Wildcats face the No. 22 Houston Cougars at home in a Big 12 showdown Saturday in a Week 6 college football matchup on FOX.

The Wildcats fell short in a back-and-forth battle with Cincinnati, dropping their conference opener 31-26 for their first loss of the season. Despite the setback, Kansas State is averaging 40.5 points per game while allowing just 15.3. It now returns home for another conference test, this time against a ranked opponent.

The ground game fuels the offense, led by senior quarterback Avery Johnson, who leads the team with 291 rushing yards. He has also thrown for 910 yards and seven touchdowns.

Trailing 17-0 midway through the third quarter, No. 22 Houston had little going its way until a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive sparked a comeback.

Quarterback Conner Weigman scored all three of the Cougars' touchdowns on the ground as Houston rattled off 27 unanswered points to avoid an upset against UCF. Now, the Cougars head back on the road to face 3-1 Kansas State

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 22 Houston vs. Kansas State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct 10.

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No. 22 Houston @ Kansas State Odds

Moneyline

Houston : +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Kansas State: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Spread

Houston +2.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Kansas State -2.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 55.5 : -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Under 55.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

No. 22 Houston @ Kansas State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Kansas State allowed 271 rushing yards to Cincinnati in its conference opener, and this week the Wildcats face another dangerous ground attack. Houston ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rushing offense, one spot behind Cincinnati. If last week was any indication, Kansas State’s defense could be in for more of the same.

The Cougars have two players with at least 300 rushing yards, plus a quarterback with 150 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. They can run the ball in more ways than one, and if Kansas State can’t slow them down, it could be a long day for the home team.

A defense coming off that performance against the run now faces an offense averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game. That’s a recipe for trouble.

Take Houston to ride its rushing attack to another win.

The Pick: Houston Moneyline

How to Watch No. 22 Houston vs. Kansas State