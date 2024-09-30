College Football FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei will reportedly be out a 'few weeks' with broken finger Published Sep. 30, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Florida State has had a tough start to the 2024 season, and now the Seminoles could be without their starting quarterback for a while. In a 42-16 loss to SMU, DJ Uiagalelei broke a finger on his right hand and will be out for a "few weeks," according to ESPN.

Florida State (1-4) hosts No. 15 Clemson (3-1), Uiagalelei's former school, on Saturday.

On Monday, FSU coach Mike Norvell told reporters the program would evaluate Uiagalelei this week and "see where it goes from there."

Uiagalelei injured his finger in the fourth quarter after throwing his third interception, which was a pick-six. Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn then entered the game for Uiagalelei and went 0-for-4 passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Overall operation of what [Glenn] was asked to do, it was good," Norvell said.

Uiagalelei began his career at Clemson, where he played from 2020-2022. He then entered the transfer portal and moved on to Oregon State in 2023. He headed to Florida State for his senior season.

Florida State, which barely missed the College Football Playoff last season, was expected to contend for an ACC title this season. But the Seminoles dropped their first three games to Georgia Tech, Boston College and Memphis, before earning their first win, 14-9, over Cal in Week 4.

Uiagalelei has had turnover issues in Tallahassee. He's thrown an FBS-leading six interceptions so far this season — nearly matching the seven he had last year at Oregon State — compared to only four touchdowns. However, Norvell did not lay all the blame on Uiagalelei for his team's struggles.

"DJ did make a lot of good throws throughout the course of the game. Some good decisions, he made some poor decisions and a couple of bad throws," Norvell said. "But you've got to help the quarterback position, and I don't think we've done a good job of that consistently. "

[Related: RJ Young's latest college football rankings]

With Uiagalelei sidelined, Glenn is expected to start for the first time since he took over for Jordan Travis last season. Glenn started both the ACC Championship Game and Orange Bowl after Travis broke his leg. In those two games, Glenn completed 36.2% of his passes for 194 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share