Freshman Bryce Underwood Named Michigan's Starting QB

The Bryce Underwood era is underway in Ann Arbor.

Underwood will be named Michigan's starting quarterback when it opens the 2025 season against New Mexico on Saturday. The other quarterbacks in Michigan's competition were informed on Sunday that the freshman will be its starting quarterback, ESPN reported, and Michigan announced the news on Monday.

Underwood was the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and is the second-highest rated recruit the Wolverines have ever landed, via 247Sports. He was initially committed to LSU before switching his commitment to Michigan late in the 2024 season.

Now, Underwood becomes the first true freshman since Tate Forcier in 2009 to earn the Week 1 starting quarterback job at Michigan.

Expectations and pressure will both be high for Underwood as the Wolverines will rely on him to turn around their offense after a porous 2024 season. One year after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, Michigan's passing offense was only better than the three service academies, while it ranked 14th in points per game in the Big Ten. The Wolverines finished the season 8-5, their worst record since they went 2-4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Underwood, a 6-foot-4, dual-threat quarterback, beat out senior Mikey Keene and sophomore Jadyn Davis to win the battle for starting quarterback.

