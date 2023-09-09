College Football FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 1 picks Published Sep. 9, 2023 9:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than the NFL season being underway? Free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. Also, here is an easy FAQ on all the steps and rules.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Calvin Ridley, Jaguars; Drake London, Falcons; DJ Moore, Bears; DK Metcalf, Seahawks

I've heard nothing but great things about Ridley's offseason. The Jags should be able to pass all over the Colts in that game, which is why I like him the best out of this group.

I also like Metcalf this weekend, as he already has chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith.

The big 6-foot-4 target finished with 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns last season, and I like his matchup this weekend.

Lastly, Moore is a stud receiver, so I'm excited to see how the Bears utilize him right out of the gates. It might just take Moore and Justin Fields a couple of weeks to get their chemistry down.

Prediction: Ridley, Metcalf, Moore, London

What will be the outcome of the Rams-Seahawks game?

Rams win or lose by 5 points or fewer; Seahawks win by 6 points or more

This is more of a play against the Rams, who, outside Aaron Donald , Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford , have one of the worst rosters in the league. And they will be without one of those players in Kupp, who has been placed on injured reserve.

The Seahawks are also my top survivor choice this week.

Prediction: Seahawks to win by 6 points or more.

Who will have the most RUSHING and RECEIVING YARDS combined?

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers; Aaron Jones, Packers; Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars; Bijan Robinson, Falcons

There's a reason the 49ers went after McCaffrey last season. When healthy, he's one of the best two-way weapons in the NFL.

Etienne had more than 1,400 yards rushing and receiving last season and should improve on that this year, but health is always a concern with him.

The Bears might stack the box against the Packers, as they are missing wide receiver Christian Watson and breaking in their new starting quarterback, Jordan Love. AJ Dillon will also eat into his carries.

Prediction: McCaffrey, Etienne Jr., Robinson, Jones

Order the teams by who will score the most POINTS from highest to lowest:

49ers, Seahawks, Jaguars, Packers

The oddsmakers project the Seahawks and Jags to score the most points this weekend, as both team totals are set to 25.5.

The Seahawks should move the ball against the Rams, who have one of the worst rosters in the league, and the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence should be able to move the ball easily against the Colts.

This one is a toss-up, but I'll go Jaguars, then 'Hawks.

Prediction: Jaguars, Seahawks, 49ers, Packers

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Justin Fields, Bears; Bryce Young, Panthers; Anthony Richardson, Colts; Jordan Love, Packers

You can't discount experience at the quarterback position, which gives Fields a huge edge over his competition in this group.

I like what Richardson offers as a rookie, and Love will be dealing with intense scrutiny replacing Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction: Fields, Love, Richardson, Young

What will be the outcome of the Packers-Bears game?

Packers win or lose by 2 points or fewer; Bears win by 3 or more points

The Packers are everyone’s trendy surprise team. It’s to a point where they are so trendy that they are not a surprise team. Maybe the Pack will deliver, maybe they will not. Nobody really knows for sure how Love will do.

On the flip side, I'm far from a Justin Fields-is-an-MVP-candidate guy, but his scrambling ability is something that will give defenses problems. And, on the other side of the ball, the defense can't help but improve.

And if you are betting on the game, you might want to wait on sending this wager in, as I could see Green Bay money coming in to make this a pick or even GB -1, but I think the Bears are the right side here. Remember, too, as bad as they were last year, they did beat the 49ers in the season opener.

Prediction: Bears win by 3 or more points.

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Bears 23, Packers 13

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

