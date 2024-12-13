College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Playoff first-round picks Updated Dec. 13, 2024 11:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the first round of the College Football Playoff with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on the CFP first round.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, Kurtis Rourke, Cade Klubnik

I'm not sure what to expect of Howard and the OSU offense after that Michigan debacle, and in Indiana's only ranked matchup of the season, Rourke threw for 68 yards against the Buckeyes. Both Clemson and Texas air it out with their QBs, Klubnik and Ewers, respectively, but the Longhorns have a slightly more balanced attack. Count on the Tigers trying to keep up with Texas through the air.

Prediction: Cade Klubnik

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

SMU, Penn State, Clemson, Texas

James Franklin is bad as an underdog — but he's great as a favorite. Well, his Nittany Lions are favored by more than a touchdown against the Mustangs. I'm going to lean on his track record against perceived lesser team. As for Clemson-Texas, I don't trust the Longhorns with all my heart, but I just don't think the Tigers are good enough to go on the road and beat them.

Prediction: Texas, Penn State, Clemson, SMU

3. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Tennessee, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State

Tennessee has over 200 more rushing attempts than passing attempts this season. It has the fifth-most rushing attempts in college football (545) and has had a 100-yard rusher in every game this season outside of two (one was a 56-0 blowout over UTEP).

Prediction: Tennessee

4. Which QB will have TWO or more PASSING TOUCHDOWNS?

Drew Allar, Kevin Jennings, Nico Iamaleava, None

None of these three is a TD-passing machine. Only once did Iamaleava have two or more passing TDs against a ranked opponent this season (vs. then-No. 24 NC State on Sept. 7). Allar threw three against No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten title game. Jennings did pull it off twice though, throwing two TDs against then-No. 18 Pitt on Nov. 2 and throwing three against then-No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship.

Prediction: Kevin Jennings

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jeremiah Smith, Antonio Williams, Elijah Sarratt, Tyler Warren

Is OSU gonna throw the ball? Smith only has eight catches and 69 yards in the past two weeks. I'm not convinced Indiana can do much against the stiffest competition, so that will impact Sarratt. In the end, I like Warren's circumstances the best: at home, against an SMU defense that gave up 262 receiving yards and four receiving scores its last time on the field.

Prediction: Warren, Smith, Williams, Sarratt

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Tennessee win or lose by 7 points or fewer OR Ohio State win by 8 points or more

What is Ohio State mentally right now? It lost to its rival, and now it is in this tournament? Is Ryan Day coaching for his job? If the Buckeyes have one three-and-out to start the game, the crowd is gonna boo them. It's gonna be a hostile home environment. But Tennessee is very up and down. If the Volunteers play their best, they can totally win this game.

Prediction: Tennessee win or lose by 7 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Tennessee 21

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

