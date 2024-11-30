College Football
Experience Ohio State-Michigan in immersive VR at home!
Experience Ohio State-Michigan in immersive VR at home!

Published Nov. 30, 2024 9:42 a.m. ET

Watch "The Game" like never before! Experience the thrill with a prime view in immersive VR on the Xtadium App with your Meta Quest device.

Live and fully immersive, watch the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes like never before as they meet up in Columbus, Ohio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday at noon ET.

Experience the thrill of the game with a prime view in immersive VR. Be part of the action and cheer for your team live! 

*Note: Meta headset plus an active subscription to FOX Sports through your TV Provider required. Xtadium is the ultimate social VR and MR sports experience that combines the excitement of live, on-demand, and pay-per-view access to sporting events. Available exclusively on Meta Quest and compatible with Quest 2, Quest 3 and 3S devices. Xtadium is currently only available for download in the USA.

Key links:

