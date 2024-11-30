Experience Ohio State-Michigan in immersive VR at home!
Watch "The Game" like never before! Experience the thrill with a prime view in immersive VR on the Xtadium App with your Meta Quest device.
Live and fully immersive, watch the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes like never before as they meet up in Columbus, Ohio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday at noon ET.
Experience the thrill of the game with a prime view in immersive VR. Be part of the action and cheer for your team live!
*Note: Meta headset plus an active subscription to FOX Sports through your TV Provider required. Xtadium is the ultimate social VR and MR sports experience that combines the excitement of live, on-demand, and pay-per-view access to sporting events. Available exclusively on Meta Quest and compatible with Quest 2, Quest 3 and 3S devices. Xtadium is currently only available for download in the USA.
Key links:
-
2024 College Football Week 14 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's college football Week 14 study guide
No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eighth overtime, bolsters playoff hopes
-
2024 NCAA College Football Overtime Rules: How does OT work?
College football Week 14 preview: Five best games to watch this weekend
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 13
-
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty rushes for 226 yards in win vs. Oregon State
2024 Heisman Watch: Travis Hunter continues to soar up leaderboard
2024 Big 12 Conference Championship scenarios
-
2024 College Football Week 14 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's college football Week 14 study guide
No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eighth overtime, bolsters playoff hopes
-
2024 NCAA College Football Overtime Rules: How does OT work?
College football Week 14 preview: Five best games to watch this weekend
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 13
-
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty rushes for 226 yards in win vs. Oregon State
2024 Heisman Watch: Travis Hunter continues to soar up leaderboard
2024 Big 12 Conference Championship scenarios