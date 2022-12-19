College Football Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State best bet, odds and how to bet 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face the San Jose State Spartans in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Dec. 20.

The Eagles have had a strong 8-4 season, highlighted by an upset of Arizona State in Week 3. The last time the Eagles played the Spartans was in the 1987 California Bowl, where the Eagles notched their first and only bowl win. With another victory in this year's bowl game, the Eagles would forge their most successful season since 1987.

The Spartans finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, including a notable victory over Eastern Michigan's rival Western Michigan. San Jose State lost to EMU in its last bowl matchup in 1987 but has been in more bowl games since that time.

Will the Eagles fly high, or will the Spartans own the blue turf in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Eastern Michigan and San Jose State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 20, ESPN)

Point spread: San Jose State -3.5 (San Jose State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Eastern Michigan covers)

Moneyline: San Jose State -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Eastern Michigan +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

This game features two of the most underrated programs in the country. These are offenses that can and should score often. Take the Over.

PICK: Over 53.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

