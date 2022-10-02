College Football
Colorado fires Dorrell after 0-5 start to season
College Football

Colorado fires Dorrell after 0-5 start to season

48 mins ago

Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game.

The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).

Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020.

Dorrell’s hiring was met with surprise because he had been out of college coaching for a while. He was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins at the time, but had been UCLA’s head coach from 2003-07.

Dorrell, who had just built a house in the Boulder area, agreed to a five-year, $18 million contract that ran through 2024. His termination was first reported by ESPN. The buyout is approximately $8.7 million.

Colorado waited to announce the news until after Dorrell had a chance to inform his staff and players in a meeting. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson was also let go.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as interim coach.

Dorrell didn’t have much of an offseason program due to coronavirus restrictions his inaugural season, but led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 mark and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Dorrell was named Pac-12 coach of the year.

But it’s been downhill ever since for the Buffaloes. Colorado went 4-8 last season and saw several key starters leave through the transfer portal. This season, Colorado has rotated through three quarterbacks in trying to ignite an offense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS ranks. The Buffaloes and rival Colorado State, who have a new coach in Jay Norvell, are the only two teams left in the FBS without a win.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
AP Top 25: Alabama retakes No. 1 from Georgia; Kansas snaps drought
College Football

AP Top 25: Alabama retakes No. 1 from Georgia; Kansas snaps drought

2 hours ago
College football top plays: Michigan beats Iowa; OK State tops Baylor
College Football

College football top plays: Michigan beats Iowa; OK State tops Baylor

14 hours ago
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
College Football

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

14 hours ago
10 incredible stats from Week 5 of the college football season
College Football

10 incredible stats from Week 5 of the college football season

15 hours ago
Heisman Watch: Blake Corum, Adrian Martinez on the rise
College Football

Heisman Watch: Blake Corum, Adrian Martinez on the rise

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes