College Football Deion Sanders' sons buy him new home closer to Colorado's campus Published Jan. 27, 2024 6:53 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders is on the move, but it's not what you think.

No, Coach Prime isn't leaving Colorado. In fact, he's moving closer to the university, thanks to his three sons.

Colorado players Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with their oldest brother Deion Jr., bought their father a new home in the Boulder area. They showed off the 17,000 square-foot mansion in a video posted to social media Saturday.

The house, which Sanders' sons joked covered "three time zones," is located in the mountains and includes several luxurious amenities, such as an in-home theater, a wine cellar, a basketball court and a deck that looks out to the mountains and a nearby lake. Sanders previously bought a home in Longmont, Colorado in March 2023, which is located roughly 15 miles from Colorado's campus.

Both Sanders and his sons, who Coach Prime thanked and referred to as "natural givers," shared some sentimental moments in the now-viral video.

"For y'all three to want to put it together, just so you'll make sure I'm straight when y'all gone is unbelievable son," Sanders said. "It almost provokes a tear. It's one thing to look at the mountains, but it's one thing to be in the mountains. We're in the mountains. You know how much I love water, so just to walk and see this view."

"You take care of everybody for a long time," Deion Jr. replied.

Sanders' first season at Colorado started off with a bang, winning its first three games of the season to help bring the program its most prominent national relevance in decades. But after their 3-0 start, the Buffaloes only went 1-8 the rest of the way, missing out on a bowl game for the seventh straight season.

Colorado has promise entering Year 2 of the Coach Prime era. Both Shedeur and Shilo opted to return instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Shedeur was one of college football's top passers statistically this past season, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. Shilo, meanwhile, recorded an interception and four interceptions. Both brothers are viewed as possible high-round prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

As it appears Sanders has one more season coaching his two sons at Colorado, he was grateful for the gift more than anything else. "I appreciate this though," Sanders said. "My three sons, want to do this for me, wow. This is awesome."

"Your life's complete now," Deion Jr. added.

"We've got to win," Coach Prime replied. "That's when it's complete."

