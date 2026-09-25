College Football Week 4 Schedule: How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming

College Football Week 4 runs from Friday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The week opens with two Friday night games, including Northwestern vs. No. 5 Indiana on FOX, continues with a ranked noon slate headlined by No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee, and closes with Minnesota vs. Washington on FOX.

Below is the top games schedule with kickoff times and TV networks.

This is a curated top-games schedule, not the complete national slate. Rankings reflect the FOX Sports schedule display in effect for Week 4 and are subject to AP Top 25 updates.

College Football Week 4 Top Games Schedule

Friday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 26

How to Watch College Football Week 4

FOX carries four games in Week 4, including Northwestern vs. No. 5 Indiana on Friday night and Illinois vs. No. 7 Ohio State in the Saturday noon window. Fans can watch college football on FOX One, subject to the service and plan available in their market.

Ranked games on ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, SECN and ACCN are available through ESPN Unlimited via the FOX One and ESPN bundle. Games on CBS, NBC, Peacock, TNT and CW air on those networks.

Check the college football schedule for updates throughout the season.

Week 4 opens with two Friday night games, builds through a ranked noon slate headlined by No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee and Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State, and closes with primetime SEC matchups and a late FOX window in Seattle.