College Football Week 4 Preview: Best Games to Watch This Weekend
Week 4 is loaded — like pretty much every week in college football — is loaded.
Which top teams need to be on upset alert?
Let’s break down some of the marquee Week 4 matchups, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 17.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
(All times ET)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 20
No. 17 Texas Tech @ No. 16 Utah (noon, FOX)
Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Utah -155 favorite to win; Texas Tech +130 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: Both teams enter Week 4 off convincing wins. Texas Tech rolled Oregon State 45-14, while Utah stifled Wyoming 31-6.
No. 22 Auburn @ No. 11 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -250 favorite to win; Auburn +205 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: Auburn stayed unbeaten with a 31-15 win over South Alabama. Oklahoma has held two straight opponents to just three points, including a 42-3 thrashing of Temple.
No. 21 Michigan @ Nebraska (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Michigan -2.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -135 favorite to win; Nebraska +114 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: Michigan bounced back from its loss to Oklahoma with a 63-3 demolition of Central Michigan. Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Cincinnati, Akron and Houston Christian.
South Carolina @ No. 23 Missouri (7:00 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Missouri -10 (Missouri favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Missouri -360 favorite to win; South Carolina +285 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: South Carolina, which was ranked No. 11 entering the game, was stunned by Vanderbilt 31-7 in Week 3 and might still be without QB LaNorris Sellers after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Saturday. Missouri is 3-0 after blowing out Louisiana 52-10.
Florida @ No. 4 Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Miami -7.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Miami -305 favorite to win; Florida +245 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: Florida has dropped two straight, including a 20-10 loss to LSU. Miami, meanwhile, rolled South Florida 49-12 to move to 3-0.
No. 9 Illinois @ No. 19 Indiana (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Point spread: Indiana -6 (Indiana favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -238 favorite to win; Illinois +195 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: Both teams are 3-0 after Week 3 shutouts — Illinois over Western Michigan, and Indiana over Indiana State.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 4 Edition
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Headlines RGIII's List
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU Still No. 1, What's Wrong With Texas?
-
Brian Kelly Apologizes for Florida-LSU Postgame Tirade; Joel Klatt Weighs In
2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Carson Beck, Dante Moore Setting the Pace
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: John Mateer Favored, Carson Beck Closing In
-
SEC Tiers: Georgia Still Runs the Conference Following Tennessee Win
2025 College Football Week 4 Buzz: Virginia Tech Staying In-House for Interim HC
2025 College Football Rankings: Miami, Texas A&M Rise; Notre Dame Falls
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 4 Edition
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Headlines RGIII's List
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU Still No. 1, What's Wrong With Texas?
-
Brian Kelly Apologizes for Florida-LSU Postgame Tirade; Joel Klatt Weighs In
2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Carson Beck, Dante Moore Setting the Pace
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: John Mateer Favored, Carson Beck Closing In
-
SEC Tiers: Georgia Still Runs the Conference Following Tennessee Win
2025 College Football Week 4 Buzz: Virginia Tech Staying In-House for Interim HC
2025 College Football Rankings: Miami, Texas A&M Rise; Notre Dame Falls