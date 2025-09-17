College Football
College Football Week 4 Preview: Best Games to Watch This Weekend
Published Sep. 17, 2025 4:15 p.m. ET

Published Sep. 17, 2025 4:15 p.m. ET

Week 4 is loaded — like pretty much every week in college football — is loaded. 

Which top teams need to be on upset alert?

Let’s break down some of the marquee Week 4 matchups, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 17.

 

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 20

No. 17 Texas Tech @ No. 16 Utah (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Utah -155 favorite to win; Texas Tech +130 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Both teams enter Week 4 off convincing wins. Texas Tech rolled Oregon State 45-14, while Utah stifled Wyoming 31-6.

No. 22 Auburn @ No. 11 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -250 favorite to win; Auburn +205 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Auburn stayed unbeaten with a 31-15 win over South Alabama. Oklahoma has held two straight opponents to just three points, including a 42-3 thrashing of Temple.

No. 21 Michigan @ Nebraska (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Michigan -2.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -135 favorite to win; Nebraska +114 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Michigan bounced back from its loss to Oklahoma with a 63-3 demolition of Central Michigan. Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Cincinnati, Akron and Houston Christian.

South Carolina @ No. 23 Missouri (7:00 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Missouri -10 (Missouri favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Missouri -360 favorite to win; South Carolina +285 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: South Carolina, which was ranked No. 11 entering the game, was stunned by Vanderbilt 31-7 in Week 3 and might still be without QB LaNorris Sellers after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Saturday. Missouri is 3-0 after blowing out Louisiana 52-10.

Florida @ No. 4 Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Miami -7.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Miami -305 favorite to win; Florida +245 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Florida has dropped two straight, including a 20-10 loss to LSU. Miami, meanwhile, rolled South Florida 49-12 to move to 3-0.

No. 9 Illinois @ No. 19 Indiana (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Indiana -6 (Indiana favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -238 favorite to win; Illinois +195 underdog to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Both teams are 3-0 after Week 3 shutouts — Illinois over Western Michigan, and Indiana over Indiana State.

 

