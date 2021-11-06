College football Week 10 top plays: Ohio State-Nebraska, Georgia-Missouri, more

College Football
1 hour ago

A handful of top-ranked teams look to keep their hot streaks alive as Week 10 of the college football season gets underway. 

Kicking things off in the early window, No. 6 Ohio State, led by running back TreVeyon Henderson, was taking on Nebraska on FOX. 

Meanwhile, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs were looking to continue their dominant run against Missouri.

In the afternoon, it's a battle of ranked SEC foes as No. 12 Auburn battles with No. 13 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). And in Indiana, the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans take on Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

In the late window, it's another SEC clash as the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide rolls into Tiger Stadium to take on LSU (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

No. 6 Ohio State at Nebraska

The Buckeyes came out aggressive, going for it on fourth down, but the Huskers' defense held firm.

The Huskers came up with another stop a short time later, when C.J. Stroud was picked off by JoJo Domann.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri

Missouri came into this one as a massive underdog, so the Tigers celebrated their early lead.

No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

No. 3 Alabama vs. LSU (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Still to come!

THE BEST OF THE REST:

No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Heisman candidate Matt Corral is dropping dimes like this 44-yard beauty, as Ole Miss built a big early lead.

No. 10 Wake Forest at North Carolina

Sam Howell is having a game as the Tar Heels are threatening Wake's perfect season.

