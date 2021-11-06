College football Week 10 top plays: Ohio State-Nebraska, Georgia-Missouri, more
A handful of top-ranked teams look to keep their hot streaks alive as Week 10 of the college football season gets underway.
Kicking things off in the early window, No. 6 Ohio State, led by running back TreVeyon Henderson, was taking on Nebraska on FOX.
Meanwhile, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs were looking to continue their dominant run against Missouri.
In the afternoon, it's a battle of ranked SEC foes as No. 12 Auburn battles with No. 13 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). And in Indiana, the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans take on Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
In the late window, it's another SEC clash as the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide rolls into Tiger Stadium to take on LSU (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.
The Buckeyes came out aggressive, going for it on fourth down, but the Huskers' defense held firm.
The Huskers came up with another stop a short time later, when C.J. Stroud was picked off by JoJo Domann.
Missouri came into this one as a massive underdog, so the Tigers celebrated their early lead.
No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
Still to come!
No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Still to come!
No. 3 Alabama vs. LSU (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Still to come!
THE BEST OF THE REST:
Heisman candidate Matt Corral is dropping dimes like this 44-yard beauty, as Ole Miss built a big early lead.
No. 10 Wake Forest at North Carolina
Sam Howell is having a game as the Tar Heels are threatening Wake's perfect season.