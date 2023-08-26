College Football College football Week 0 sights and sounds: Notre Dame-Navy, more Updated Aug. 26, 2023 4:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back!

Week 0 is here, and there are seven games involving FBS teams in action Saturday. Kicking off the season is No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

The evening slate is highlighted by No. 6 USC opening at home against San Jose State at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the sights and sounds from Week 0, as well as reactions from social media.

Just in, Jayden

Jayden Thomas hauled in a reception in the end zone to extend Notre Dame's lead to 28-0 right before halftime, bringing excitement to the Fighting Irish fans and the unique fire celebration in the stadium.

A great house to score in

Sam Hartman found freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse deep down the middle of the field for a 35-yard touchdown to give Notre Dame a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, pouring it on for the Irish.

Pricey touchdown

Jadarian Price plowed his way through the Navy defense for a 19-yard score to help double Notre Dame's lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter.

First touchdown of the season

Notre Dame is the first team to get on the board in the 2023 FBS season. The Irish marched down the field on their opening drive before Audric Estime ran in for a 1-yard score.

Everyone is ready for football!

The fans in Ireland were pumped and ready right before kickoff as "Shipping Up to Boston" echoed throughout the stadium.

Making an entrance

Notre Dame's social media team shared what it was like on the field when the Fighting Irish came out of the locker room for Saturday's game.

Not everyone is in regular-season form

After Navy took the field, a pair of its flag carriers were a bit behind. The people carrying the "V" and "Y" flags were noticeably several yards behind the two people holding the "N" and "A" flags, signaling they still need some time for conditioning!

Pregame performances

Notre Dame's band took the field prior to kickoff, marching to form the word "Irish" during its performance.

Where are you, Brady?

Notre Dame fans flocked and flooded Dublin ahead of Saturday's game, which led Matt Leinart to wonder where fellow "Big Noon" analyst — and ex-Notre Dame quarterback — Brady Quinn was in Ireland's capital.

Irish everywhere

Football fans were all over Dublin on Saturday ahead of kickoff.

Notre Dame's band puts on a pregame show

Hours before kickoff, the Fighting Irish's band performed "Wild Rover" in the streets of Dublin.

