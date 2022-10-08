College football top plays: Michigan, Texas, UCLA, USC victorious
Week 6 of the college football season featured an action-packed slate, highlighted by UCLA's impressive victory over Utah in a top-25 showdown.
Kicking off the action, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
Later on, No. 7 Oklahoma State narrowly escaped Texas Tech, while No. 6 USC topped Washington State to keep its perfect record alive.
Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 6 slate.
No. 6 USC 30, Washington State 14
Bombs away!
The Trojans were first on the board with a monster 38-yard touchdown strike from QB Caleb Williams.
Roaring back
Washington State took the lead in the second quarter, thanks to back-to-back touchdown passes from QB Cameron Ward — the second of which had Trojans fans wondering what had unfolded.
Pulling away
The Trojans went on to score 20 unanswered points en route to an easy 30-14 victory over the Cougars.
No. 18 UCLA 42, No. 11 Utah 32
Sideline surge
Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson snuck into the end zone to give UCLA the early lead over Utah, 7-0.
Double trouble
After picking up a score on the ground, Thompson-Robinson tossed a 7-yard touchdown to Jake Bobo to extend the Bruins' lead.
Utes make a move
Utah got in on the action just ahead of the break, making it a four-point game at the end of the first half.
Heating up
Thompson-Robinson tossed his third touchdown of the day to keep the Bruins in the lead …
… but Utah was never far behind. Utes QB Cameron Rising made it a one-possession game late in the third quarter after finding the end zone himself and following that up with a successful two-point conversion.
Wild finish
Three more touchdowns were scored on the next three consecutive drives, but things took a turn when Utah fumbled the ball early in the fourth quarter. UCLA was able to recover the ball and score, resulting in a double-digit lead. Just like that, the Bruins were able to pull off the win at home.
No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31
Clicking early
Texas Tech started things off with a bang when QB Behren Morton connected with wideout Jerand Bradley for a 27-yard touchdown strike on the Red Raiders' opening drive.
Answering back
The Cowboys were able to tie things up on the following drive, thanks to QB Spencer Sanders' 32-yard score.
Ground game
Oklahoma State took a 14-7 lead after Sanders ran for a 14-yard score late in the first quarter.
Neck and neck
The Red Raiders started the second quarter the same way they started the game — by scoring.
Just like that, Texas Tech was back in the driver's seat, 21-17.
No quit
Both teams continued to battle as the second half got underway. Texas Tech's SaRodorick Thompson punched one in for the Red Raiders in the third quarter for a short-lived lead.
Oklahoma State preceded to score 18 unanswered points to secure the win, 41-31.
Early moves
Michigan's star running back Blake Corum broke tackles and juked Indiana defenders to get the Wolverines to the 1-yard line. One play later, Corum finished the job to put his team up 7-0.
Tie game
The Hoosiers moved methodically down the field before Josh Henderson hauled in an 11-yard score to knot things up.
Blocked!
Michigan appeared ready to take a 13-10 lead, but the Wolverines' chip-shot field goal attempt was blocked to keep the score even. Then, Michigan returned the favor to keep the game tied ahead of the break.
Wolverines take the lead
After being in a stranglehold for much of game, Michigan took a 17-10 lead when J.J. McCarthy connected with Cornelius Johnson on a 29-yard touchdown pass. The play capped off a 98-yard drive for the Wolverines.
Insurance
After making a pair of impressive catches earlier in the drive, Luke Schoonmaker finished it off with a 9-yard touchdown grab to put the Wolverines up 24-10. It was a lead Michigan never lost en route to victory.
No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31
Coming up short
Kansas was just yards away from taking a 7-3 lead, but Jalon Daniels lost the ball when he tried to leap forward and TCU took control from its 1-yard line.
TCU drove all the way down to Kansas' 1-yard line. Unlike the Jayhawks, the Horned Frogs completed their drive when Kendre Miller punched one in for the short score to give TCU a 10-0 lead.
Hawking the Horned Frogs
Despite falling into a 10-point hole, the Jayhawks stormed back to tie the game at the top of the third quarter.
Wide open!
Jason Bean's scramble helped Luke Grimm get wide open in the back of the end zone to not only get the touchdown grab, but to also give the Jayhawks a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.
Striking back
Derius Davis turned a screen pass from Max Duggan into a 51-yard touchdown to tie things up.
Jayhawks punch back
Bean threw his third touchdown of the game when he connected with Quentin Skinner in the back corner of the end zone to tie the game at 24.
Wild third quarter
Taye Barber launched himself in the air to make the touchdown grab from Duggan and give TCU the lead back, 31-24. Both teams scored 21 points in the third quarter after combining for just 13 points in the first half.
Staying in!
Somehow, Skinner was able to get a foot inbounds to complete the touchdown to even the game up at 31.
The Horned Frogs fought right back after the Jayhawks tied the game, going ahead 38-31 on a touchdown pass from Duggan to Quentin Johnston, who fought through a penalty to complete the grab.
Big score
Bijan Robinson put the Longhorns up 7-0 early in the Red River Showdown with this strong touchdown rush.
Quinn Ewers doubles up
In his first game back from injury, the Texas QB has already thrown two touchdowns to help give the Longhorns a 21-0 laced in his first Red River Showdown.
Ugly day for the Sooners
Oklahoma's attempt at trickery came back to hurt the Sooners. Running back Eric Gray's jump pass resulted in an interception for the Longhorns.
When it rains, it pours
Ewers threw for three touchdowns in the first half to give Texas a 28-0 lead. It was more of the same in the second half. The showdown was anything but that on Saturday, as the Longhorns pulled off the easy shutout.
No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13
The turnover and the TD
LSU fumbled the opening kickoff and Tennessee took advantage, as Jabari Small punched in a 1-yard score to go up 7-0.
Airing it out!
Tennessee extended its lead to 20-0 when Hendon Hooker launched a 45-yard dime to Jalin Hyatt.
Target practice
LSU finally got on the board right before halftime, cutting Tennessee's lead to 13, but it didn't take long for the Vols to answer back. Hooker and Hyatt linked up once again to open up the second half, as Tennessee extended its lead to 30-7 and cruised to an easy win on the road.