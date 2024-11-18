College Football College football playoff predictions: Colorado, Georgia in; Tennessee, BYU out Updated Nov. 18, 2024 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado could find itself not only playing for the Big 12 title in three weeks, but for the privilege to be one of the highest-ranked conference champions in the sport.

The Buffaloes play in one of the four most competitive leagues in the sport and feature three of the sport's superstars – albeit one of them is a head coach – in Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. While Coach Prime is one of the best marketers in the world — alongside Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds — Hunter is one of the wonders of the sport.

And it's Hunter that sets Colorado apart on the field.

Hunter ranks sixth in the nation in receptions with 74, tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns with nine, and 14th in receiving yards with 911. For perspective, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has 49 catches for 865 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Hunter is tied for third in the Big 12 with three interceptions, trailing Kansas corners Cobee Bryant (5) and Mello Dotson (4). And against Utah, he became the first player in 25 years in college football and the NFL to record a rushing TD, 50 yards receiving and an interception in the same game.

Show me as many highlight plays of Hunter as possible because his college football playing days are coming to a close very, very soon.

So, will we get a chance to see Hunter and the Buffaloes in this year's College Football Playoff? Let's find out!

Here are my updated CFP projections:

1. Oregon

Conference: Big Ten

Record: 11-0

2. Texas

Conference: SEC

Record: 9-1

3. SMU

Conference: ACC

Record: 9-1

4. Colorado

Conference: Big 12

Record: 8-2

5. Ohio State

Conference: Big Ten

Record: 9-1

6. Indiana

Conference: Big Ten

Record: 10-0

7. Penn State

Conference: Big Ten

Record: 9-1

8. Notre Dame

Conference: Independent

Record: 9-1

9. Alabama

Conference: SEC

Record: 8-2

10. Georgia

Conference: SEC

Record: 8-2

11. Ole Miss

Conference: SEC

Record: 8-2

12. Boise State

Conference: Mountain West

Record: 9-1

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Notre Dame vs. 9. Alabama)

2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Penn State vs. 10. Georgia)

3. SMU: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Indiana vs. 11. Ole Miss)

4. Colorado: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Boise State)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

5. Ohio State (Big Ten championship runner-up) vs. 12. Boise State (highest-ranked Group of 5 champion)

The Buckeyes boast the No. 1 scoring defense in the country (10.3 points per game), while Boise State has the No. 4-ranked scoring offense and the best tailback in the nation in Ashton Jeanty. He has rushed for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns this season and needs 736 yards to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns this year. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

6. Indiana (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 11. Ole Miss (one of the top-12 teams)

This game features two of the most complete teams in the sport. The Hoosiers have beaten every team they've played this season – outside of Michigan – by 14 points or more. Meanwhile, the Rebels have a signature win over Georgia.

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke has helped lead the Hoosiers to a perfect 10-0 record this season. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7. Penn State (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 10. Georgia (one of the top-12 teams)

Georgia has proven to play its best football against programs ranked in the top 10, even in a losing effort. The Bulldogs came back from a 28-0 deficit to take the lead against Alabama before succumbing. Their best defensive game came against presumptive SEC champion Texas, and their best offensive game came against No. 7 Tennessee this past Saturday.

If Georgia can get the kind of defensive showing it had against Texas and the offensive showing it had against Tennessee, James Franklin's Penn State team might not have the firepower to keep pace with Kirby Smart's team. Penn State was held without a touchdown in its only top-10 matchup this year.

Penn State QB Drew Allar is completing 71.9% of his passes for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns through 10 games this season. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

8. Notre Dame (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 9. Alabama (SEC championship runner-up)

This rematch of the 2020 Rose Bowl played at Notre Dame Stadium could be one of the best games the new 12-team playoff offers.

Notre Dame has held its last five opponents to 14 points or fewer and hasn't given up more than 24 in a game this season, while Alabama has scored 27 or more in nine out of 10 games and has averaged 39.5 points per game this season. Each program features a running back room capable of putting up 200 yards and quarterbacks who do some of their best work outside of the pocket.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,232 yards and rushed for 608 yards through 10 games this year. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young .

