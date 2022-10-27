College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Missouri-South Carolina
The Missouri Tigers travel to Columbia to take on the red-hot South Carolina Gamecocks in a college football, Week 9 SEC matchup.

Mizzou is only 1-3 in the SEC, with its lone conference win coming against Vanderbilt. However, the Tigers had legitimate chances to take down Auburn and Georgia. Missouri's defense has been awesome and is keeping the Tigers in every game they play. If they can force turnovers against South Carolina's offense, they have a chance to keep the ballgame close.  

After a wake-up call in Week 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Gamecocks have been playing great football — especially on the defensive side of the ball. They look to keep up the stout defense against one of the worst offenses in the SEC.

Here's everything you need to know about Missouri-South Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under. 

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN)

Point spread: South Carolina -3.5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise, Missouri covers) 
Moneyline: South Carolina -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.50 total); Missouri +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Missouri is 4-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-4 straight up (SU) this year. Since 2018, the Tigers are 5-8 ATS and 2-11 SU as a road underdog. 

On the other side, South Carolina is 4-3 ATS and 5-2 SU this year. Since 2018, when the Gamecocks are home favorites, they are 9-5 ATS and 13-1 SU.

For Mizzou, the Under has hit in five-straight road games, but the Gamecocks totals have gone Over in four of their last six games.

