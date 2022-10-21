College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Northwestern-Maryland
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Northwestern-Maryland

Northwestern (1-5) hasn't won a game since Week 1, and now the Wildcats are heading to Maryland (5-2) for Week 8 of the college football season. 

The Wildcats defeated Nebraska in their season opener and haven't won since. They average 17.7 points per game and give up 27.7. Stopping Maryland's offense which averages 34.6 points per game will be a tall task, but weirder things have happened this season. 

Can Northwestern work some magic?

Here's everything you need to know about Northwestern-Maryland, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Northwestern at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Maryland -14 (Maryland favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise, Northwestern covers) 
Moneyline: Maryland -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Northwestern +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Northwestern is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) and 1-5 straight up (SU) this season. Maryland is 4-3 ATS and 5-2 SU this season.

Northwestern has hit the Under in the Over/Under in four of their six games, while Maryland has hit the Under in the Over/Under in four of their seven games.

Northwestern is 34-21 ATS and 24-31 SU as a road underdog under Pat Fitzgerald, while Maryland is 7-5 ATS and 9-3 SU as a home favorite under Mike Lockssley. 

