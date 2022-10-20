College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Boston College-Wake Forest
Week 8 features an ACC matchup between the Boston College Eagles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Boston College has struggled this year with a 2-4 record with wins over Maine and Louisville. The Eagles are giving up 29 points per game this year, and that number should only grow as they face an offense averaging 41.2 points per game. This will be a difficult road matchup for BC. 

On the other hand, Wake has had a really good year thus far. At 5-1, the Demon Deacons' only loss was to Clemson in Week 4. This matchup will be about the Deacs trying to continue their ACC dominance. Their fast-paced offense led by Sam Hartman has been lighting up scoreboards all year and those results shouldn't change in this one.

Here's everything you need to know about Boston College-Wake Forest, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: Wake Forest -21 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Boston College covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.83 total); Boston College +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Wake Forest is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-1 straight up (SU) this season. Boston College is 1-5 ATS and 2-4 SU this season.

Wake Forest is 1-2 ATS and 3-0 SU as 18-25 point favorites under Dave Clawson. 

Boston College is 8-10 ATS and a 9-9 SU against Wake Forest since 2003. 

Wake Forest is 22-11 ATS and 15-18 SU at home against ACC opponents under Davis Clawson, while Boston College is 4-7 ATS and 3-8 SU on the road against ACC opponents since 2020.

