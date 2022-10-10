College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet USC-Utah 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USC Trojans travel to Utah to take on the Utes in a highly-anticipated college football Pac-12 Conference matchup between top 20 teams.

The Trojans are off to a perfect start. Their most recent win was a 30-14 victory of Washington State in Week 6. Utah, on the other hand, suffered its first loss of the year to UCLA 42-32.

Will USC improve to 7-0 when they face the Utes this weekend, or will Utah get back in the win column with a W over the Trojans?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between USC and Utah from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Utah -3.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Utah -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); USC +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I have been waiting months to wager on this game. Give me the Utes.

Utah is better. Utah does not lose at home. Utah will bounce back from the embarrassing performance against UCLA. Utah will rush the ball well against a poor USC rushing defense that allowed Washington State — a team that ranks last in rushing yards in the Pac-12 entering last weekend — to rush for 171 yards on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

The Utes' defense is not what it has been in the past, but USC’s passing offense has taken a few steps back the last three weekends. Through three weeks, USC’s Caleb Williams was completing 74.4% of passes with nearly 900 yards passing. In the last three weekends, Williams has completed 56.9% of passes for only 716 yards. Defenses have given up large chunk plays on the ground to the USC rushing attack because they know allowing explosive pass plays is the quickest way to lose against them. They also know Lincoln Riley doesn’t have the patience to continue to run the football. USC’s OL has also taken massive steps back. That unit ranked 47th in pressure rate the first three weeks. Now, that ranking has dropped to 80th. Utah’s defense will be all over Williams.

But more than anything else, the Trojans' "luck" is ending in Utah. USC is plus-14 in turnover margin, far better than anyone in college football. SC has recovered every fumble this season, whether from their own players or the opponent. That will not happen on the road in Utah. It’s a humbling place to play and USC struggled with the atmosphere at Oregon State with half of the stadium under construction.

Also, in Saturday’s win against Washington State, USC’s offense had multiple third and long attempts that ended in questionable Cougar defensive penalties that ultimately gave USC a few first downs. Those drives ended with USC points. Teams do not get those calls in Utah. So give me the Utes.

PICK: Utah (-184 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

