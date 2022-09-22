College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee

55 mins ago

The Florida Gators travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers in a college football Week 4 battle between SEC East rivals.

Florida's 2-1 start includes two narrow victories over Utah and USF and a loss to Kentucky. Tennessee comes into this matchup with a perfect 3-0 record. The Volunteers' wins have come over Ball State, Pittsburgh and Akron.

Which of these teams escapes this SEC showdown with the win — the undefeated Vols or the one-loss Gators?

Here's everything you need to know about Florida-Tennessee, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -11 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Florida covers).
Moneyline: Tennessee -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Florida +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total).
Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined.

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Florida Gators
FLA
11
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

The Vols are 13-14 against the spread (ATS) and 20-7 straight up (SU) when they're favored by 10 to 12 points since 1980. Under coach Josh Heupel, they've gone 5-2 ATS and 7-0 since last season. Against the Gators since 1984, Tennessee has gone 12-21-1 ATS and 7-27 SU.

Florida is 7-10-2 ATS and 5-14 SU as a road underdog since 2010. The Gators have gone 15-11-1 ATS and 3-24 SU as double-digit underdogs since 1978. Since 2018, the team is 8-6-1 ATS and 6-9 SU against ranked opponents.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers

56 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State

2 hours ago
What makes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, other stars shine? Watch Week 4 like a scout
College Football

What makes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, other stars shine? Watch Week 4 like a scout

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes