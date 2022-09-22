College Football College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Florida Gators travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers in a college football Week 4 battle between SEC East rivals.

Florida's 2-1 start includes two narrow victories over Utah and USF and a loss to Kentucky. Tennessee comes into this matchup with a perfect 3-0 record. The Volunteers' wins have come over Ball State, Pittsburgh and Akron.

Which of these teams escapes this SEC showdown with the win — the undefeated Vols or the one-loss Gators?

Here's everything you need to know about Florida-Tennessee, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -11 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Florida covers).

Moneyline: Tennessee -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Florida +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total).

Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined .

The Vols are 13-14 against the spread (ATS) and 20-7 straight up (SU) when they're favored by 10 to 12 points since 1980. Under coach Josh Heupel, they've gone 5-2 ATS and 7-0 since last season. Against the Gators since 1984, Tennessee has gone 12-21-1 ATS and 7-27 SU.

Florida is 7-10-2 ATS and 5-14 SU as a road underdog since 2010. The Gators have gone 15-11-1 ATS and 3-24 SU as double-digit underdogs since 1978. Since 2018, the team is 8-6-1 ATS and 6-9 SU against ranked opponents.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.