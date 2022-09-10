College Football College football odds Week 2: Marshall upsets Notre Dame, title odds 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Well, that didn’t take long, did it?

In only the second week of the college football we have an upset of one of the title favorites. No. 8 Notre Dame, entering the game with the seventh-best odds to win the CFP at +4000, found itself on the losing end of a duel with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Marshall was given a 20.5 spread and was a +1000 underdog to win the game. A $10 bet on the Thundering Herd would have returned you $110 in total.

On the other side of the ledger, we have the Fighting Irish who came into this game as a -1667 favorite at FOX Bet. A $10 bet on the Irish would have returned you $10.60 in total.

If losing as such a strong favorite was not enough, Notre Dame’s odds to win the title has quickly lengthened from +4000 to +10000 at BetMGM after the disappointing loss, according to BetMGM Data Analyst John Ewing.

After losing last week at Ohio State, the Irish find themselves 0-2. Marcus Freeman is the first Notre Dame head coach to lose his first three games – Freeman was in charge for the Fighting Irish's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

It was the second victory over a Top-10 team for Marshall. The Thundering Herd beat then-No. 6 Kansas State 27-20 in 2003.

It was the fourth time in 45 years the Fighting Irish lost when favored by 20 or more points. Notre Dame lost as a 21-point favorite against Air Force (44-14) and a 28-point favorite against Northwestern in 1995 (17-15) and a 20.5-point favorite against Duke in 2016 (38-35).

