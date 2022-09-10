College Football
College football odds Week 2: Marshall upsets Notre Dame, title odds
College football odds Week 2: Marshall upsets Notre Dame, title odds

1 day ago

Well, that didn’t take long, did it? 

In only the second week of the college football we have an upset of one of the title favorites. No. 8  Notre Dame, entering the game with the seventh-best odds to win the CFP at +4000, found itself on the losing end of a duel with the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall was given a 20.5 spread and was a +1000 underdog to win the game. A $10 bet on the Thundering Herd would have returned you $110 in total. 

On the other side of the ledger, we have the Fighting Irish who came into this game as a -1667 favorite at FOX Bet. A $10 bet on the Irish would have returned you $10.60 in total. 

If losing as such a strong favorite was not enough, Notre Dame’s odds to win the title has quickly lengthened from +4000 to +10000 at BetMGM after the disappointing loss, according to BetMGM Data Analyst John Ewing. 

After losing last week at Ohio State, the Irish find themselves 0-2. Marcus Freeman is the first Notre Dame head coach to lose his first three games – Freeman was in charge for the Fighting Irish's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

It was the second victory over a Top-10 team for Marshall. The Thundering Herd beat then-No. 6 Kansas State 27-20 in 2003.

It was the fourth time in 45 years the Fighting Irish lost when favored by 20 or more points. Notre Dame lost as a 21-point favorite against Air Force (44-14) and a 28-point favorite against Northwestern in 1995 (17-15) and a 20.5-point favorite against Duke in 2016 (38-35). 

