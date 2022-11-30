College Football College football odds Week 14: How to bet North Texas-UTSA 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

North Texas will travel a few hours down I-35 South to play UTSA for the Conference USA title game at the Alamodome.

At 7-5 overall, North Texas looks to capture a conference title after squeaking past Rice in the regular season finale in Week 13.

UTSA ran the table during conference play, setting themselves up as heavy favorites to win the conference.

Who will win C-USA?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between North Texas and UTSA, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

North Texas vs UTSA (7:30 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Point spread:UTSA -8.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); North Texas +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

North Texas is 7-5 against the spread (ATS) and 7-5 straight up (SU) this season.

North Texas is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

The Mean Green are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

UTSA is 6-6 ATS and 10-2 SU this season and 9-0 straight up in their last nine games, and 5-0 SU in their last five games against an opponent Conference USA.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more