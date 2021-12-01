College Football College football odds Week 14: Bet on Oregon to beat Utah (and more) 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Sadly we have arrived on the final weekend of the college football season. But cheer up because we have some fantastic matchups in conference championship weekend!

Here are my two favorite bets on the slate, with odds via FOX Bet.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (8 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)

Two weeks ago, I wrote 1,600 words on why Oregon would beat Utah in Salt Lake City. Of course, Oregon lost 38-7 in a game that wasn't competitive after the middle of the second quarter. So I will spare you the word salad for the rematch and roll with the Ducks in this game.

Utah was able to bring out the worst in Oregon all in one night. On offense, quarterback Anthony Brown played awful — his worst game of the season. And while I'm not sure it was Utah's defense that caused Brown's poor play, he played terribly. Oregon got bad Anthony Brown, and there's not a single team in the country that can win on the road with bad QB play.

Utah's offense ran the ball well enough on first and second down, which kept third downs manageable. Oregon's already poor third-down defense got shredded by Utah. The Utes converted 11 of 14 third-downs, with plenty of those coming on the ground.

Also, Oregon's poor tackling — ranked near the bottom of the country by Pro Football Focus — had a significant impact on the game. Oregon missed 11 tackles, with a handful of those behind the line of scrimmage.

In a rematch game, the losing team, especially after being dominated, has the upper hand in its ability to adjust. Oregon was physically embarrassed by Utah, and they pride themselves in its ability to be the more physical team.

And, contrary to popular belief, Oregon didn't get beat up in the trenches as the Utes fans want you to believe. 33% of Utah's 49 runs went for two or fewer yards. Oregon missed double-digit tackles, and plenty of those misses would have helped the Ducks stop runs at the line of scrimmage.

The Utes checked most of their run plays away from star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, but now the Ducks know that's their plan. This past weekend Oregon adjusted on defense to stop Oregon State's rushing attack, which features a better offensive line than Utah's. The Ducks held the Beavers — who averaged well over 200 yards on the ground — to just 85 rushing yards.

Utah still has an advantage with its tight ends in play-action pass, and quarterback Cam Rising is excellent at taking what the defense gives him. So, knowing how Utah will attack this Oregon defense, will the Ducks step up? Can they get off the field on third downs? We will find out.

Oregon is a run-first offense, ranking second in the country in adjusted line yards. The offensive line likes to lean on opponents and uses the run-pass option to give defenses plenty to defend. However, the Oregon passing attack can be hit or miss depending on the drive, half or game. What is frustrating about watching Oregon's passing attack is the yards left on the field. Plenty of receivers are open, and Brown just needs to find them. This inconsistency makes handicapping Oregon games tough to do.

Utah used some run defense schemes to force Brown to either keep the ball or hand it off when the play was going wide. Then the Utah defense screamed to the ball. It was a well-thought-out game plan by the Utes. But again, Oregon now knows how Utah will play them, and there's plenty in the playbook to counter what Utah showed.

So, does Utah run back the same game plan that helped them win 38-7 or do something else? Oregon will play better because they are a talented, prideful team.

Since Utah's early bye week, they've won seven of eight, covering three of four games at home with ease, but only covering two of four on the road. Do we get the same Utah team in Vegas? If we do, Oregon is in for a long game again.

I expect a renewed effort from Oregon. Look for adjustments made by the Ducks and a third straight Oregon win in the Pac-12 Title Game.

PICK: Oregon (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

No. 16 Pittsburgh vs. No. 15 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Give me the Pitt Panthers in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

It's hard to back a team like Wake Forest, which is so one-dimensional. Wake Forest ranks seventh in points per drive on offense, and its offense has barely been stopped this season. Outside of a low-scoring game against Clemson, Wake has scored 35 points or more in each of its games.

However, over the last month, Wake Forest has lost to North Carolina 58-55 and barely beat North Carolina State the following week, 45-42. High scoring has not given the Demon Deacons blowout wins against good opponents.

Now Wake Forest takes on Pittsburgh, which is a well-rounded team. The Panthers rank ninth in points per drive on offense and now face a soft Demon Deacons defense. Wake Forest ranks 83rd in points per drive, 121st in explosive play rate and 113th in rushing success rate.

Pittsburgh will move the ball at will, putting pressure on Wake's offense to score on every drive against a Panthers' defense that's ranked 18th in points per drive.

I just think the matchup is too lopsided for Wake to cover the three points.

PICK: Pittsburgh (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

