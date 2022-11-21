College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet Oregon-Oregon State 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oregon Ducks will face off with the Oregon State Beavers in the final game for the rivals for the college football regular season.

The Ducks got by the Utah Utes with a 20-17 win in Week 12. The Beavers also come into this contest with a win after beating Arizona State 31-7 last weekend.

Which squad gets to close out the regular season with a victory?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oregon and Oregon State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 12 Oregon at No. 23 Oregon State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oregon -3.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Oregon State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The game formerly known as the Civil War is going to be a low-scoring affair, and that's an uncommon occurrence in this matchup.

Oregon State’s defense is legit, and the Beavers deserve more national respect. They rank 30th in points per drive and 21st in passing success rate. They struggle stopping the run, but that hasn’t hurt them much this season. They just don’t allow points.

Oregon’s offense is outstanding, but quarterback Bo Nix is hurting. He gutted through the Ducks win on Saturday, scoring just enough to beat Utah. Without Nix being full speed, the Ducks' offense is just less explosive and Oregon State’s defense will be able to slow them down.

On the flip side, Oregon State’s offense is run-based; it focuses on gaining yards via the ground. They use play action pass, screens and other "easier" options to move the ball through the air. Oregon’s defense is built to stop this offense, as we just saw against Utah. I’d even make the case that the Beavers' offense is just Utah-light but with a worse quarterback.

I feel confident Oregon can slow down the Beavers. With both teams trying to run the ball, this clock will run. I will take the Under.

PICK: Under 57 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more