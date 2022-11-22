College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet Iowa State-TCU 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Iowa State Cyclones will face the TCU Horned Frogs in a Week 13 college football showdown that will cap the regular season for these two squads.

The Cyclones are 4-7 this year, and they come into this game on a two-game skid. TCU, on the other hand, has had a perfect season. The Horned Frogs are 11-0 and come into this contest after narrowly escaping Baylor 29-28 in Week 12.

Will Iowa State upset the Frogs in Week 13, or will TCU finish its regular season with a perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa State and TCU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: TCU -10 (TCU favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: TCU -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Iowa State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

TCU escaped Baylor on a last-second field goal and kept its College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes alive. Now, the Horned Frogs are 10-point favorites against the Cyclones.

The Cyclones, by the way, are terrible. They’ve lost seven of eight, with the lone win coming at home against West Virginia. They’ve been competitive, though. The Clones lost by one score to Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Kansas, Baylor and Texas.

The fact that TCU doesn’t yet know who it will play in the Big 12 title game may bode well for the Horned Frogs. It will be either Kansas State or Texas. I hate laying double digits here with a TCU team that is good but clearly not great. However, all Max Duggan does is win, baby.

PICK: TCU (-10 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10 points

