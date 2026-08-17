2026 ACC Title Game Odds: Miami Favored To Win ACC; Wake Forest Second

In 2025, Duke won the ACC title game behind quarterback Darian Mensah.

Now, Mensah's new team is favored to win it in 2026.

Check out the latest odds to win the ACC at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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ACC Championship Game Winner 2026

Miami: -270

Wake Forest: +260

SMU: +1500

Louisville: +2500

Duke: +10000

Clemson: +13000

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: Miami opened the season as the -140 favorite to win the ACC, and that number has moved to -270. Miami has spent a portion of the season as the No. 1 team in the country, but lost to Notre Dame in Week 10. It was and will likely be the Hurricanes' only matchup with a ranked team all season. Still, they are 6-0 in the ACC, a game ahead of 5-1 Wake Forest, which they beat earlier this season 33-20.

An Awakening: It appears Wake Forest is the only team the books believe has a chance to challenge Miami. Although the Hurricanes beat the Demon Deacons back on Sept. 19, Wake has not lost since, winning six in a row. It has also averaged 49 points per game during that six-game winning streak. The Deacons should be itching for another shot at Miami in the conference title game.