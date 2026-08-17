2026 Big 12 Title Game Odds: Utah Favored; BYU, Texas Tech In The Hunt

Texas Tech won its first Big 12 title in school history last season, and it is in the running to repeat — but it is not the favorite.

Check out the latest odds to win the Big 12 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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Big 12 Conference Championship Game Winner 2026

Utah: -114

Texas Tech: +435

BYU: +680

Houston: +820

Arizona: +1275

Oklahoma State: +1275

Baylor: +2200

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Three-Horse Race: Texas Tech opened the season as the +100 favorite, followed by BYU at +550 and Utah at +650. While those three teams still remain atop the board, the order is switched, with Utah firmly favored, followed by the Red Raiders and then the Cougars. The Utes, so far, are having a season for the ages, sitting at 9-0 and earning ranked wins over both BYU and Houston. They have three games remaining on the road to a perfect regular season: at Arizona, at TCU and against West Virginia. As for BYU, it climbed to a No. 2 ranking in the country at one point, after its upset win over Notre Dame. However, the Cougars lost two of their next three games after that monumental win. In terms of conference standings, BYU is 6-0, TTU is 5-1 and BYU is 4-2.